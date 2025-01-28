When it comes to hosting your own NAS, it's often more than just a place to store your data. Most NAS devices can run all kinds of software on them, including Docker containers. Docker containers are basically just capsules that contain the basic software required to execute a certain service, and while there are a ton of "standard" Docker containers out there that everyone uses (I'm thinking of Plex or Jellyfin here), there are a lot of other interesting ones you can try out, too. These are some options that might genuinely change your life if you get into the swing of using them daily.

7 Mealie

Plan all your meals

Close

If you're looking for a way to manage how you shop for ingredients and prepare for meals, there's no better companion than Mealie. Mealie is a self-hosted container that you can set up and run on your NAS that has multiple unofficial companion apps to connect to your instance with. There, you can make shopping lists, recipes, and even keep a timeline of all of the meals that you've made over time.

If you're a budding chef or even someone who just wants to track what they eat and the recipes they've made, Mealie is so, so good. It's not something you'd ever really think about when it comes to a NAS either, but Mealie has made its way onto several lists of the best containers you can install.

6 Navidrome

A self-hosted Spotify alternative