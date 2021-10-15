Continuous scrolling comes to mobile for Google searches in the U.S.

Scrolling through your Google searches is about to get easier on your smartphone. In the U.S., Google is rolling out a change to search results on mobile that removes the “see more” button and instead allows you to endlessly scroll through results. The page will just load more results, and it will roll out on both Android and iOS. Not everyone will get the change straight away either, as it’s being distributed via a staggered rollout. Google Search got a pretty big redesign on mobile at the start of the year focusing on simplicity, which Google says it’s expanding upon further.

“While you can often find what you’re looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results,” wrote Niru Anand on the Google Search blog. “With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the ‘See more’ button.”

Endless scrolling exists on most mobile apps at this point, and it’s a pretty standard feature for the likes of Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and more. It makes sense that Google would adapt to match a large chunk of the wider web, and it’s likely we’ll see this change come to international users in the future, too. The company also mentions that it’s a feature likely to help those who query more open-ended questions, as more search results help you decide on how to move forward.

Admittedly, features like this probably make it easier for Google to insert advertisements into search results too, akin to how Twitter or Facebook insert advertisements in between posts. A continuous scroll is more likely to keep you inside of the app, meaning that you may consume more advertisements as a result. Still, it’s a useful feature that many will appreciate as it greatly enhances the usability of search results.