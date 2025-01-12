When purchasing a new PC, you have two options: buy the parts and build your own custom PC, or get a prebuilt PC from a custom PC builder or an OEM. Either way, cable management is going to be an important factor in how good the finished custom PC looks and that can be a challenge. Things like ARGB fans introduce tons of additional cabling to the mix, as do USB hubs and other considerations. Even just handling the front panel connectors alone can be a challenge in some chassis, but with a few handy tips and some pre-planning, cable management can be tackled with a minimum of fuss.

4 Plan everything

The more you plan, the easier it will be to build

Even a pre-built PC requires thought about which components the company will put together. When building your own custom PC, the amount of planning and research you need is even greater, as you have to worry about whether components will fit together in the space inside the chassis you picked. If you've read reviews and picked the best PC case for the hardware you've selected, you'll also know about any cable management features of the chassis, which will make things easier as you put everything together.

When planning out your build, some things to keep in mind include:

If the case already has a fan hub: Even if it does, you might need a secondary fan hub depending on how many fans you are using or which type of fans they are.

Even if it does, you might need a secondary fan hub depending on how many fans you are using or which type of fans they are. If the case has cable channels for easy routing

Where any cutouts for GPU and motherboard cables come out

If your motherboard has USB-C internal headers for the front panel connectors

Where the PSU mounts, how far from other components it is, and if you need an SFX model

You'll also want to know if your motherboard has enough headers for everything to plug into. This is less of a consideration if you're using additional fan hubs, as most of your fans will plug into the hubs, but it's worth checking where the headers are on the motherboard so you can plan where the cables will be routed.

3 Simplify your cable needs

It's better if you don't need any cables other than power