Summary An interactive Christmas village powered by 3 Raspberry Pis is showcased online.

Visit the Christmas Village website to see the village in action and control different elements.

The Raspberry Pis used include a Pi Zero 2W with HQ Camera, a Pi Zero W with v2 camera, and a Pi 3 with an 8 channel relay.

We've covered a ton of Raspberry Pi projects over 2024, most of which you can build yourself at home. But what about something you can control at home, with no building required? If you want to see a fun Raspberry Pi Christmas project but don't want to hit the workbench over the holiday period, why not check out this cool village powered by three Raspberry Pis and a whole lot of cheer?

This interactive Christmas village is powered by Pis

As posted on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user u/Wafflyn took some time to show off their amazing village. They state that this is something they do every year, but this is the first time I've caught their little project, and I'm glad I did.

If you'd like to see the village in action, head over to the Christmas Village website. The YouTube stream shows everything working away from different angles, but you can still toy around with the village using the buttons at the top. The "controls" section enables and disables each element, while the "light shows" part makes the building lights flash in specific patterns.

Here's where each Raspberry Pi does its job in this marvelous project:

I use a total of 3 raspberry Pi's: Main Camera - Pi Zero 2W with HQ Camera sensor & wide angle lens python camera script w/ raspivid + ffmpeg -> rtmp Train Camera - Pi Zero W with v2 camera python camera script w/ raspivid + ffmpeg -> rtmp North pole entrance cam basic usb webcam to OBS Relay Controller - Pi 3 8 channel relay & python

