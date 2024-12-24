Smart home devices are super tempting. You can unlock your front door with your phone, walk into your house with the lights turning on automatically, and even ask your virtual assistant to make you a cup of coffee. But if you’re someone who spends more time on your new laptop than on your phone, it’s handy to have a way to control these devices from your computer. You can always check out your smart home device maker’s web apps to view camera feeds or control gadgets through any web browser on your Windows PC. There are also several other methods you can use.

5 Use the Home Remote App

It is available for a one-time payment of $3

The Smart Home app is a centralized tool designed to control and manage all your smart devices from one place. It connects to devices like smart lights, locks, thermostats, cameras, and speakers, and is available in the Microsoft Store for a one-time cost of $3.

The app features an extensive control set, ranging from simple buttons and labels to advanced grid and media controls. It includes built-in integrations for HomeSeer, Honeywell, Fibaro, Insteon, LG, Lutron, Sonos, SmartThings, and many more. However, some notable devices, such as those from Ring, Wyze, and Nest, are not supported. You can check the full compatibility list on the developer’s website.

4 Try SmartThings for Windows

It comes with some limitations, though

SmartThings is a popular smart home platform that’s been around since 2012. Samsung bought it in 2014. It works with over 100 brands and over 1,000 devices, making it a solid choice for building your smart home setup. The SmartThings app works with most Windows PCs, not just Samsung Galaxy Book devices.

However, the app has some limitations. You cannot access device details, edit or create Scenes, control automation, or connect to new devices. Despite these restrictions, there’s still plenty you can do with it. For instance, you can make modifications to your Rooms, switch connected devices on or off, and activate Scenes you’ve previously created.

3 Use phone link

If you don't mind keeping your phone unlocked

Microsoft's Phone Link app lets you mirror Android apps on your PC, giving you more control over apps that don’t have native Windows versions, like smart home apps. Once you’ve set up the app, click the Apps tab and select any app to open it in a pop-up window. You can also right-click the app to add it to your favorites in Phone Link or create an entry in the Windows Start menu.

While the app works smoothly for Android apps, it has some downsides. Your phone has to be unlocked for the apps to work, which can be a bit annoying for quick control.

2 Visit Google Home Web Dashboard

Useful if you set automation on your phone

Google optimized the web versions of the Google Home and Nest apps to take advantage of your personal computer's larger screen. For example, you can view live streams from multiple Nest cameras at once or keep the live stream running in the background while you work on other things. To access it, simply go to the Google Home website and sign into your account.

While you can’t control individual devices directly from the web dashboard, you can set up automation on your phone and then trigger them through the dashboard. The web dashboard’s script editor allows you to create more advanced routines than what's possible with the Google Home mobile app. This is especially useful for those who want to create custom automation or integrations that are unavailable in the app.

1 Download Alexa for Windows

Works with almost any smart home device you can imagine

When building a smart home, many people choose Amazon’s Alexa as their primary ecosystem, and for good reason. Alexa offers the widest array of compatible devices. The most common ones include soundbars, smart locks, smart plugs, thermostats, and LED smart bulbs. Almost any smart device you can think of can probably integrate with Alexa.

Alexa is also the only voice assistant available on Windows PCs. And no, Amazon hasn’t killed the Alexa Windows app (yet). While it’s not listed on the Microsoft Store for some reason, you can still download it if you have a direct store link.

Control your smart home with ease

Controlling your smart home from your Windows PC is simple, but it does not offer the same level of control as mobile apps. If you want to take your smart home management to the next level, consider learning how to handle your smart gadgets and IoT devices using a Proxmox-powered Home Assistant server. And if you have an old laptop lying around, we have a guide to help you turn it into a smart home hub.