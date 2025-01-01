I still remember the time when I couldn't wait to come back home to fire up whichever game had me hyped at the time. And this wasn't just in school or college — I used to spend three to five hours gaming every day till 2020, four years into my full-time job. However, when the pandemic hit, I had to stay away from my PC for almost a year, which, combined with other responsibilities, pushed me away from PC gaming. And things haven't been the same since.

It's not that I have given up PC gaming completely; I still play the occasional AAA title that catches my fancy or the new multiplayer game my brother begs me to play with him. However, compared to pre-2020, it's barely a drop in the ocean. This is why I think something needs to change to get me back into PC gaming — and I think a controller might be the answer.

4 Gaming shouldn't feel like working

A controller will unlock laid-back gaming

My current job as a tech journalist and reviewer means I sit at my desk for six to eight hours, finishing my deliverables from Monday to Friday. On the rare occasions when I still have some motivation left to launch a game at the end of the workday, the thought of sitting in the same chair and desk doesn't exactly fill me with joy.

Plus, my back and neck aren't what they used to be, and I can't endure long gaming sessions without getting uncomfortable. Swapping my keyboard and mouse for a PC controller could remove much of the friction I experience during these rare moments of gaming motivation. Relaxing on an easy chair, recliner, or a small couch with a controller while playing on the same gaming PC and monitor would be miles better than my current setup.

I would have to make slight changes to the furniture in my room, but that's no biggie if I get to enjoy games again. Maybe I could even get back to playing for one or two hours every day since I would be looking forward to unwinding with my favorite games instead of thinking about them as chores.

3 More immersion in my favorite games

Sometimes, a controller is simply better