This year is Microsoft's 50th anniversary, and many are celebrating its contribution to the tech industry by looking back at some of its iconic operating systems and other achievements. While there's no doubt about the company's impact on the computing world with products like Windows, Microsoft Office, and Xbox gaming, it's had its fair share of misses with products that didn't resonate with customers.

It's impossible to please everyone, and many Windows versions included controversial features that people hated because they didn't work well or meet expectations. These are seven of the most controversial Windows features that divided fans over the last few years.

7 Cortana

An under-powered AI assistant