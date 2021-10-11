How to Convert MOV Files to MP4 on Mac/PC for Free

MOV files are saved in the QuickTime File Format (QTFF) with the .mov extension. A MOV video consists of video, audio, timecode, and subtitle tracks, which can be used to store media data using different codes.

Now more media players, video editing software, devices, and video platforms support MOV. But playback errors still often happen to MOV files for different reasons. If you come across this issue, convert MOV to MP4 for better compatibility. Here are 3 of the best video converters for you to convert MOV files to MP4 on Mac and PC in second.

How to Convert MOV to MP4 Using VideoProc Converter

VideoProc Converter is a robust video converter with full solutions to converting, transcoding, and compressing 370+ video and audio formats, incl. MOV, MP4, MKV, AVI, WEBM, HEVC, H.264, VP9, AV1, MPEG-4, MP3, AAC, and 100+ preset MP4 profiles for output. In addition, you are enabled to merge, cut, crop, rotate, add subtitles and effects, stabilize, or denoise your videos before the conversion in its editing toolkit.

Thanks to the unique full GPU acceleration tech, VideoProc Converter provides up to 47x real-time faster conversion performances than the leading competition, even when handling 4K 60/120fps MOV files. If you want a fast conversion and lossless output, try VideoProc Vlogger with the following steps.

Step 1.

Download the video converter for free from its official website and install it on your computer. It runs smoothly on all recent Windows and macOS.

Step 2.

Launch VideoProc Converter. Select the Video option and drag your file into the software.

Step 3.

Choose MP4 H.264 in the Video option at the bottom. For more MP4 profiles, click Target Format, search MP4, then you can see MP4 encoded with HEVC, MPEG-4, and more.

Step 4.

Move to the output settings on the right side of the interface. Choose an output folder to save your video and Enable Hardware Acceleration. Click RUN to start converting MOV to MP4.

How to Convert MOV to MP4 Online with Convertio.co

If you don’t want to download any software, you can always use an online service to convert your file. This might be a good solution for people who need a one-time-use, or who have small files and don’t need to convert them at fast speeds.

Step 1. Go to Convertio.co

Step 2. Drag your file into the website. Your file must be under 100MB, because the online converter doesn’t support large videos.

Step 3.

Convert your file.

You can download the converted file to your local storage, or you can save it to Dropbox or Google Drive. It’s a quick and easy way to convert small MOV files without downloading any software.

How to Convert MOV to MP4 Using iMovie (on Mac)

For Mac users, the best way to convert your files might be to use the software that comes on your computer. iMovie is free and preinstalled on most Apple computers. While you might first think of iMovie as an editor, you can also use it for simple file conversations. The process is a bit longer compared to the previous methods, but users of any skill level should be able to navigate this without any issue.

Step 1. Open the iMovie software and click File > New Movie.

Step 2. Select the Import Media button to import the MOV video you want to convert to MP4. Then drag it to the timeline.

Step 3. After your file has been imported, select it and click the File, select Share, then click File.

Step 4. In the popup window, you can customize your export settings. Set the Quality option to High, and then your video will be saved in MP4.

Step 5. Once everything is set, choose your export location. Click Save when ready.

Wrap up

So each solution makes sense for different situations. For people who need to convert multiple files without size limitations, VideoProc Converter is the best solution. It has the most features and the widest range of compatible file types. Investing in a good video converter can be essential for video editors, YouTubers, or anyone that deals with a lot of footage on a regular basis. So find a solution that is good for you to make converting your files easy.

