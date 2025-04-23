Years ago, Linux would strike fear into the hearts of newcomers to the computing space. From driver issues to the imposing CLI-driven nature of Linux distributions, there were plenty of genuine reasons for casual users to flock to the Windows and macOS ecosystems. However, things are a lot different in this day and age, with Debian, Linux Mint, and Fedora (among others) providing a robust experience for complete beginners.
That said, for every simple and straightforward distro, there’s a complex OS that can only be used by maestros with the patience of a saint and the skills of a tech god. Having tinkered with several distributions throughout my Linux journey, here are some cool distros every computing expert needs to try out.
