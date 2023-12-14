A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about how 2023 was a mostly boring year for laptops. With a slew of minor refreshes for the best laptops themselves and the processors inside them, this wasn't the best year to get a new laptop. Thankfully, the industry rarely slows down to a crawl, and a few devices throughout the year kept things at least somewhat interesting, even if they weren't necessarily laptops you should buy.

But even if they weren't worth a purchase, I think it's good to look back on the more fun side of what happened in 2023. I want to highlight some of my favorites here. These aren't necessarily the best laptops of the year, just the more fun and interesting ones.

5 LG Gram Style

A beautiful laptop let down by its thermals

The LG Gram Style had the potential to be my favorite laptop of 2023, and it's a huge shame that the company fumbled it when it came to performance. The thermals in this laptop were terrible and made for a not-great experience in terms of performance, but that doesn't stop this laptop from being one of my favorites just based on how it looks.

LG took what Dell did with the XPS 13 Plus and made it even better, using iridescent glass on the lid and the touchpad area for this beautiful color-changing effect that legitimately makes this the most beautiful laptop on the market. And while the touchpad is seamless like the Dell XPS 13 Plus, LG was smart enough to use light bars on the sides so you know where the touchpad ends, but only when you're using it, so it looks even more futuristic and cool. I love everything about the design of this laptop, and it really stands out. Hopefully, LG can fix the thermals for a 2024 model rather than give up on this beautiful design.

4 Lenovo Legion 9i

The first laptop with self-contained water-cooling

Lenovo managed to still pull some pretty big surprises in 2023, and we'll be seeing more of the company on this list. One that I got to experience for myself was the Lenovo Legion 9i, which is the company's best gaming laptop yet. On top of being a superfast lap, this one is special because it's the first 16-inch gaming laptop to have a fully self-contained water cooling system. Indeed, Lenovo is using a custom liquid loop to cool the VRAM of the GPU on this laptop, and what this means is that this laptop is much thinner and lighter than other laptops on the same performance tier. Indeed, the Lenovo Legion 9i uses a 175W GPU and HX-series GPUs, but it's not nearly as bulky as you might expect, and performance still holds up.

There's plenty more to make this a cool laptop, like the unique forged carbon lid, the fantastic MIni-LED display, and the tons of RGB lighting crammed in here. At nearly $4,000, I can't really recommend people buy it, but it's certainly a cool machine. Lenovo says it would like to evolve this design to use water cooling for the main GPU die and the CPU, so I'd love to see that in a future iteration.

3 Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4

Twist it to change screens

I was fairly upset when I found out I wasn't going to be the one reviewing the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 (initially called the ThinkBook Plus Twist). When you hear the term "dual-screen laptop," this implementation may not be the first one that comes to mind, but I definitely think it's super cool for the purpose it wants to serve.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 looks like a normal laptop: a keyboard and touchpad on the bottom half and a screen on the top half. Except it has two screens, and Lenovo did that by putting one screen on each side of the lid. The main display is the one you'll use the most, and it's a beautiful OLED panel. But on the other side of the lid is an E Ink display that's made to be easy on the eyes and use very little power.

E Ink can use virtually no power when displaying a static image, and it requires almost no backlight since it just looks like paper, so this laptop can effectively double as a large e-reader. It may not be the most comfortable due to its large size, but even just for working on text documents, I think this concept is cool to ease eye strain. I'd love to check it out in person, and I hope to see this idea return.

2 HP Spectre Foldable

A good foldable laptop no one should buy

Foldable laptops are taking much longer to become "mainstream" than foldable phones, but at least HP did something in 2023, and it's potentially the best foldable laptop yet. Should you buy it? Absolutely not. But it shows the promise of this form factor, and I think any foldable laptop is still cool.

The HP Spectre Foldable features a large 17-inch display, which can fold down to about two 12-inch halves, but it also adds an interesting new mode where you can slightly extend the desktop to the bottom half for roughly 14 inches of screen real estate. HP did some clever things here. There's a proper built-in kickstand that looks good (but is very limited), a comfortable keyboard, and a touchpad, and that extended screen mode is clever because the touchpad is then angled in front of the laptop, meaning you don't lose it.

The keyboard is also made to be stored with the laptop, and it even has magnetic pen storage, so it's getting a lot of the basics right. $5,000 is a ridiculous asking price, but if future foldable PCs learn from this design, I think we have very exciting devices on the horizon.

1 Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The Surface Neo we never got

Finally, what I'd consider the coolest laptop of 2023 is the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. You may remember the Surface Neo, a dual-screen Windows PC that was supposed to ship alongside the Surface Duo phone, but never did. Lenovo delivered what Microsoft couldn't this year and the Yoga Book 9i is way better than we would have expected.

Of course, what makes it cool is definitely that dual-screen design. This laptop replaces the keyboard with a second screen, so you get two 13.3-inch OLED displays that look absolutely beautiful, which means double the space for whatever you want to do. It also gives you lots of options for how you use the computer. The bottom screen can be a keyboard, or you can use the screens side by side in book mode, or stack them vertically and prop them up with the kickstand so you have two screens to work on, while the keyboard connects wirelessly.

It's really versatile, and at around $2,000, it's priced way more reasonably than any foldable PC, and it's more flexible too, since you can still rotate it all the way around and use just one screen. Plus, this machine looks gorgeous in its blue colorway, and unlike most foldables, it has a 15W processor, so its performance is very good.

If any product on this list is potentially worth buying, it might be this one. It's not for everyone, but it's more reasonably priced than a foldable, it has actually good performance, and it's just an overall good laptop with a cool gimmick on top of it.

There were some other exciting things in 2023, too

Beyond laptops, I would have added a couple of other things to this list that were really cool this year. One would be the Obsbot Tiny 2, arguably the best webcam you can buy. The other is the Khadas Mind, a mini PC that promises an ecosystem of peripherals to turn it into an extremely versatile computer. That last one still hasn't been fully realized, but either way, it's a very cool concept already.

But the point of this article is to show some of the highlights of 2023 you may have forgotten about. When you work with tech all the time, it can be easy to become jaded and overlook some of the more joyous products released this past year, but writing this was a good reminder that there's still some fun to be had in the more boring years. Hopefully, reading it makes you feel the same way.