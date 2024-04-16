Picking the right accessories for your PC is just as important as, say, picking the best graphics card and processor. Not only will the accessories make your PC more useful and functional, but they'll also help you make it feel more complete and personalized. Also, there's more to PC accessories than just a simple mouse and keyboard, as they go way past the basic peripherals. Here are 10 of the craziest PC accessories that'll make your computing experience so much better.

10 Divoom Ditoo

One of the coolest Bluetooth speakers I've seen

Very few Bluetooth speakers out there on the market look as cool as the Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel. This unique-looking speaker comes in a few different colors, each with a 16x16 LED app-controlled screen. You can use the screen to play some mini-games and display things like time, custom Pixel art, and more. It also features six tactile switches with RGB shinethrough keycaps, a joystick, and a button to navigate and use it. And because it's a Bluetooth speaker, you can simply connect it to your PC, and use its 10W DSP speaker to play music. It's a solid accessory that looks great and also adds some utility.

9 SilverStone ECS07

Turn one M.2 slot into five SATA ports

Are you tired of motherboard makers ditching the SATA ports in favor of M.2 slots and are unable to use your peripherals properly? Well, the SilverStone ECS07 is here to save the day. This simple accessory is essentially just a module that's shaped like an M.2 SSD, and it slots into the M.2 slot on your motherboard to convert it into five Series ATA ports. It's a clever implementation that makes using your older hard drives and 2.5-inch SSDs possible without any issues. This simple accessory has been on my recommendations list for a long time, and it's easily one of the craziest PC accessories that doesn't get enough attention.

8 SilverStone IceMyst 240 and 360 AIO

Unique AIO with stackable fans

You think AIO liquid coolers are getting boring without almost little to nothing in the name of innovation? Well, think again because the SilverStone IceMyst AIO series does something different. This particular AIO liquid cooler looks similar to pretty much every other AIO cooler out there, but it takes its final form when you start adding the 'IMF70 ARGB' fans to it. This cooler essentially lets you stack 70mm ARGB fans to the pump to cool critical components near the CPU like the VRM, RAM, and more. Not only does it work well as advertised, but it also makes your PC look unique, thanks to multiple fan modules sticking out of the AIO pump. You can add these stackable fans to both the IceMyst 240mm and 360mm AIOs, and it easily tops the list of crazy PC accessories you'll see.

7 Megalodon Triple Knob

A stylish and functional macropad

If you are looking to buy a macropad to compliment your keyboard, then consider checking out this Megaladon Triple Knob macropad. This particular control deck comes with as many as three clickable knobs, one of which is bigger than the other two. You also get 16 traditional hot-swappable mechanical switch sockets, which you can use to install the switches of your choice. The best thing about this macropad is that it's easily customizable through VIA software, and it also comes with RGB lighting, gasket mounting option for a comfortable typing experience, and more. You can get this particular macropad in a bunch of different colors, and there's also a variant of it available with more switches.

6 Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition

Among the best-looking USB hubs out there

USB-C hubs are fairly common and there are a bunch of them available on the market at reasonable prices. The Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition USB-C hub, however, is different from the lot. Not only does it feature a see-through design that lets you see the innards of the hub, but it also features a display to give you a ton of information about every device you have plugged into it. Connecting an HDMI cable to the hub, for instance, will show you which device is connected, along with things like at what resolution it is running at, and how many lanes it is utilizing, etc. It's pretty crazy if you think about it, and is definitely different from other regular USB-C hubs on the market.

5 GPU support bracket with RGB

No such thing as too much RGB

If you are putting together a fully decked out PC with tons of RGB lighting, then you might want to grab this GPU support bracket for your build. This particular accessory may not be as crazy as some other items highlighted on this list, but just the sheer idea of adding an RGB-enabled support bracket is crazy enough to earn this item a spot here. An accessory like this would be ideal for someone who wants to leave no stones unturned when it comes to RGB. It's also great for someone who wants to make up for the lack of RGB lighting on, say, the Founder's Edition Nvidia graphics cards.

4 RGB HDMI Cable

How about some RGB outside the case?

While we're discussing RGB, how about we take things to the next level and, well, add an RGB-enabled HDMI cable to the mix? An RGB-enabled HDMI cable may seem excessive even for a list highlighting the craziest PC accessories, but it's undeniably cool and will make your setup look cooler. It's not without its flaws, though, as this cable demands a USB port, and the RGB light is also one-sided only. You can control its illumination via software, so that's pretty cool. It may not be as cool as Lian Li's Stimmer cable, but it's up there with the craziest accessories.

3 Philips Hue Play gradient light strip

Syncing lights to your monitor will never be not cool

If you're the type of person who prefers having RGB lights outside the PC, then the Philips Hue Play gradient light strip is something you must consider for your setup. These strips, along with the smart hub that's essential for the setup, are a bit on the expensive side, but they can make your setup look incredibly cool. Installing these strips is fairly simple, and they cast a nice gradient of light behind your monitor, and sync to the colors of the content being displayed on it.

2 An IPS LED for PC cases

A separate display for PC stats

PC cases like the HYTE Y70 Touch are on the rise now, showing you glanceable info about various PC stats and even letting you run full-fledged apps. If you want something similar, but don't want to spend money on a new PC case, then consider grabbing a third-party display unit. These crazy display units are getting increasingly popular these days among enthusiasts who want to keep tabs on their PC usage.

You can customize these panels to show various metrics like the CPU temperature, GPU usage, and more, and you can even opt for different themes. A display of this size and resolution is definitely a bit overkill, and that's what makes it interesting and a good fit for this particular list highlighting some cool and crazy PC accessories.

1 Headphone stand with USB charger

Keep your desk tidy

If you are looking for a unique charging solution for your desk, then let me tell you that it doesn't get more utilitarian than this. I find this particular charging solution a bit crazy because it weirdly combines a headphone stand, a charger, and a cable organizer into one accessory that sticks out from the bottom of your desk. It does help you keep your headphones and cables out of sight, so that's great. As for the charging solution, you get a three-port charging station, which should be enough to top up things like your phones and some peripherals like mouse, headset, etc. You can mount this on your desk with the help of 3M adhesive or two screws to ensure a sturdy fit.

No shortage of accessories that'll make your PC more cool and convenient to use

There are plenty of accessories out there that you can grab for your PC, but the ones highlighted above are easily among the coolest options out there. They're certainly different from your average peripherals like the mouse and keyboard, and they are sure to make your PC setup look cooler and also make it more convenient for you to use.