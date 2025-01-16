While many PC components like GPUs and peripherals get upgraded regularly, monitors tend to last much longer. That means that by the time you've decided you want a new monitor for color accuracy while editing photos or a higher refresh rate for gaming, your old monitor is likely getting on in years. It might be okay as a second screen for keeping chat apps open, but there are more inventive ways you can reuse that display.

Before opening any PC monitor, make sure it's unplugged from the wall or power supply and that you've grounded yourself. Be careful when working inside to avoid touching components or contacts on any PCB inside.

You could also keep it around just in case you have to send your new monitor in for repairs, but where would be the fun in that? Let's do some DIY and turn that old monitor into a feature piece that will give you more utility than simply gathering dust.

6 Make a lightbox for perfect lighting

Have daylight-feeling light in your home at any time

One of the big reasons for monitor upgrades is if they stop working. Often, that's because the LCD screen has been damaged and either has distorted sections or won't display an image from the inputs. But the backlight is usually still functioning, and that's what we need for this first DIY project. Because of how the LCD screens in monitors and TVs are constructed, the light seems like it's being projected from further away. That makes it good as a daylight lamp once you've stripped out the non-functioning LCD layer and put the backlight assembly into a new frame.

Now, you can have realistic-feeling daylight at any time of the day, even at night. This is especially relevant during the months with the shortest days, but it's also fantastic for using as a fill light for filming or photography. Or if you don't want a daylight lamp, you could do a very similar thing but turn it into a lightbox for photography or drawing use.

5 Jazz up your PC case

The LCD layer of many monitors makes for a fantastic side panel

One of the coolest PC cases for white builds is iBuyPower's Snowblind. It has an LCD layer behind the tempered glass window, so you can customize it with motion graphics or use it to show performance metrics. While you could buy the case; if you have an old LCD monitor of the right size, you could make your own LCD side panel for your preferred PC chassis.

The build for this one is fairly involved as you have to disassemble the monitor, figure out which of the 5V power pins on the circuit boards power the LCD, and strip away any anti-glare coating on the LCD before mounting it on the underside of the side panel for your case. But the finished product makes the effort well worth it, as you will have a fully custom PC case that you can use on the glass side as a second monitor to display moving patterns, Rainmeter performance metrics, or anything else you can think of.

4 Make a smart mirror

Smart dashboards that show behind a mirror are amazing

One of the hottest smart home items right now is smart mirrors, which show information when you stand in front of them. But they're limited to what the manufacturer decides you can see, and you might want to make your own instead. With an old monitor of the right size, a Raspberry Pi, and a piece of two-way glass or acrylic, you can make your own smart mirror running Magic Mirror.

Once you've stripped the monitor down to its essential parts, mount it behind your two-way glass and frame it as you would any other mirror. Then, it's time to customize the software to your liking. This could show everything from the weather to tracking the stock market or anything else you want to see. There are over 1,000 Magic Mirror modules to choose from, so you can make the coolest customized dashboard you can imagine.