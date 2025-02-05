Network-attached storage (NAS) is not limited to simply storing files and backups, although that's precisely what you'll use the device for. These powerful servers can also run apps and services. Are you tired of paying out for Microsft 365? Run your own online collaborative tools, office apps, and email server. Ready to cancel Netflix? Fire up Jellyfin and create a media streaming platform for all your purchased content. You can even use the same NAS device to block advertisements and other unwanted elements.

Here are some cool and interesting projects you can run on a NAS.

3 Creating your own Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 and Google Drive are fantastic options for collaborative work but they're not self-host friendly. This is where Nextcloud can save you money by offering a fully self-contained instance that allows various clients to connect, store, and work using advanced office suites. With Nextcloud installed, you can store files and data as you would with Google Drive, accessing them even if your net disconnects.

Opening up external access to Nextcloud isn't an issue either. With reverse proxies, DDNS, or a VPN, you can connect and work on projects even if you're away from the office or home. Although open-source, Nextcloud offers robust and extensive collaborative tools with AI features, security measures, and other points that rival paid solutions from Microsoft, Google, and others.