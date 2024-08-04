Key Takeaways Excel can be used for managing weekly chores & family travel plans, not just data analysis. (95)

While Microsoft Excel carries a reputation as a workhorse for data analysis, financial modeling, accounting, running Python libraries, scientific research, and inventory management. The spreadsheet software goes far beyond mundane data entry and endless rows of numbers. Microsoft’s software holds a hidden world of creative possibilities, too. From creating unique event timelines to photo family trees and interactive games, Excel’s flexibility might just surprise you.

In this post, we will delve into some of the unconventional and cool Excel projects that showcase its unexpected capabilities.

10 Weekly chore schedule

Microsoft Excel can be your go-to solution for managing boring and repetitive weekly home chores. Instead of using separate software for such tasks or relying on age-old sticky notes, create a weekly chore schedule in Excel using this template to get started. You can add different tasks, such as take out the trash, vacuum, mop, get the mail, do laundry, water plants, and more. You can create different columns for weekdays vs. weekends. Now, assign your family members to a specific job and frequency. Once you create a chore schedule that meets your needs, make sure to save it as a new custom template so that you can reuse it again.

9 Family travel planning

True Excel geeks can also use Microsoft’s spreadsheet software to create family travel planners. There are templates to start from or you can create your own. You can jot down the entire trip plan, list of travelers, duration, trip details, and reservation details. You can create a packing checklist, transportation details, and even add emergency contacts in your Excel sheet. The possibilities are endless here. It’s entirely up to you to create a custom summer or Christmas travel planner in Excel.

8 Home remodel planning

Are you planning a home, kitchen, or bathroom remodel? Instead of creating a budget or checklist on a piece of paper or a notebook, use an Excel sheet for effective overall planning. Glance over the screenshot above to see a sample kitchen remodel planner with all the relevant details, such as categories, items, estimated cost, and more. Interior designers, contractors, and event managers can also use Excel to plan their upcoming projects.

7 Create Sudoku puzzles

If you have coding knowledge, using VBA (Visual Basic for Applications) can solve existing Sudoku problems. You can create a series of them in Excel. Game developers can also create and play Excel web games offline or online.

You can also create a slide puzzle game where you need to shift around all the tiles to complete a full picture. It’s entirely up to your programming and Excel skills.

6 Create an event timeline

You can use Microsoft Excel to create different types of projects, milestones, product launches, and roadmap timelines. When it comes to timelines, you can create them in different orientations, craft a milestone charting roadmap, design an infographic timeline, and more. Whether you want to track a project, product launch, or a specific long-term goal, use any of these timelines for better visualization.

5 Holiday budget planning

Whether you are planning out summer camps, a Christmas party, or Thanksgiving weekend, you can track the entire budget with minute details in Excel. You can set a budget, keep a close eye on overall spending, calculate differences, and jot down expenses by categories like Travel, Entertainments, Meals, Gifts, Hotels, and more.

It gives you a better idea about your spending habits and lets you take the required steps for your upcoming trip as well. You can also remain financially disciplined with such a practice.

4 Create a photo family tree

This is another fun project you can create with Microsoft Excel. You can create an entire photo family tree with all the relevant details like photo, name, birthdate, and more. It’s a cool Excel project that you can do with your little ones over a weekend and educate them about your family history.

3 Organizational chart

If you work in human resources, create a company organization chart for your new employees. You can use it to show hierarchical information or reporting relationships within an organization. Make sure to add photos, titles, relevant details, organization structure, and more to complete your Excel sheet in no time.

2 Baby growth chart

Did you recently start your parenthood journey? You can use Microsoft Excel to track your baby’s growth effectively. You can track your baby’s weight, weight percentile, length, length percentile, and more. When you create a database, make sure to add pastel colors, graphics, and different backgrounds to give it a playful touch. Check out our screenshot above for reference. You will be able to track your baby’s growth over time and monitor trends.

1 Summer activity calendar

This is another fun project you can do, by starting with a bland Excel interface and transforming it. You can create an eye-catching monthly calendar for your summer vacations, camps, play dates, and other daily activities in calendar cells. You can even use pictures, different colors, and icons to make it aesthetically pleasing. Excel doesn't have to be mind-numbingly boring.

Think outside the cells

As you can see from the list above, Microsoft Excel can be a fun, versatile tool for creative projects. Whether you are a data enthusiast, a puzzle solver, or just looking for a new way to flex your brain, master Excel to tackle such tasks in a familiar spreadsheet interface.

If you are a power Excel user, make sure to explore macros to automate repetitive tasks. You can check out our separate guide to record and use macros with Microsoft Excel.