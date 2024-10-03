Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi boards are great for retro consoles due to their power and size.

Arnov Sharma created a cool retro console for Pokemon with a Raspberry Pi Zero W.

It has additional support for two players and an HDMI port.

It's no surprise that Raspberry Pi boards make great retro consoles. They're pretty powerful for their size, making them an ideal pick for building your own retro gaming devices that take up very little space. But why leave them lying around as an exposed board when you can make an equally cool shell for them to live in? That's what one SBC tinkerer did with their project, and it's well worth a look if you love all things Pokemon.

This cool Raspberry Pi project makes a tiny retro console for Pokemon

This project is the idea of Arnov Sharma on Instructables. All the instructions you need to build this console, including the 3D printer files for the cool Pokemon-themed casing, are all included on the Instructables page, so be sure to give it a look if you want to make your own.

The beating heart of this project is a Raspberry Pi Zero W, which runs the emulators that play retro games. To really nail the console feel, Arnov uses a USB Micro B breakout board and PCB to allow two controllers to connect at the same time, and an HDMI adapter to allow a connection to an external monitor. Once all the parts were ready, Arnov just had to get it attached inside the case and wired up, and now he has a cool console on which he can play Pokemon games.

If you love revisiting the games of yore, why not check out these Raspberry Pi projects and consoles designed for retro gaming? And if you want to go even further, you can check out these cool projects that brought old hardware back to life with a Raspberry Pi.