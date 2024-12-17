Summary Incase partners with Microsoft for retro-inspired accessories.

Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 and Modern Mobile Mouse are now available.

More old-styled hardware is planned for release later.

I don't know about you, but there's something about the older Microsoft accessories that have that certain charm to them. Unfortunately, the Redmond giant had to let go of its accessories, but it did partner up with a company called Incase to continue their legacy. Now, we're seeing the first entries from the range, which makes me shed a retro-loving tear.

Incase's "Designed by Microsoft" range begins with two new products

As spotted by Windows Central, Incase has released two familiar-looking mice: the Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 and the Modern Mobile Mouse. These both have the "Designed by Microsoft" stamp to represent the products they're paying homage to, and they look near-identical to their inspirations, but they come with Incase's logo instead of Microsoft's.

On Incase's blog, the company is keen to get started:

Incase is proud to announce that we’ll be offering Incase Designed by Microsoft starting in 2024. As a brand new line of computer accessories, Incase Designed by Microsoft brings together Microsoft’s 30-year legacy of expertise and innovation with Incase’s decades of unrivaled performance and sought-after style. We believe in creating a better experience through good design and there’s nothing that can stop us from revealing our first 23 designed by Microsoft computer accessories later this year.

The Incase Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 is exactly what people imagine when they think of a wireless mouse. It has a nice ergonomic design, six months of battery life, and comes in at a very agreeable price. Meanwhile, the Modern Mobile Mouse has a more sleek, slab-like design that's lightweight and uses BlueTrack technology for a more accurate experience on "nearly any surface."

You can purchase both of them right now, with Incase promising more old-styled hardware on the way. If you're interested, you can grab them on Amazon, with the Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 clocking in at $24.99 and the Modern Mobile Mouse is priced at $39.99.