Paint.NET probably isn't the first to come to mind when you think of creating cool editing effects, but it shouldn't be discounted, as this tool is more capable than we realize. Not only is it a free and accessible design tool, it comes with a host of features and plugins that enable users to take their photo edits to the next level. This also makes it the perfect alternative to Photoshop if you don't want to dole out cash on a subscription. Let me show you some cool edits you can create with Paint.NET.

6 Patterns

Create any style of pattern you want