Your Local Area Network (LAN) isn't just the gateway to the Internet from your PC—it's also capable of many cool networked activities. Okay, it's not the gateway at all; that's your router, but the second point stands because you can hook many devices and services to your LAN to access them from anywhere.
So, once you've secured your LAN from outside attacks, and figured out how to safely open it up to the outside, it's time to get some utility out of your home network.
4 reasons you might need a high-speed LAN setup for your local network
Multi-gig LAN might not be for everyone, but it can be a huge upgrade
4