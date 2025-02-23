Your Local Area Network (LAN) isn't just the gateway to the Internet from your PC—it's also capable of many cool networked activities. Okay, it's not the gateway at all; that's your router, but the second point stands because you can hook many devices and services to your LAN to access them from anywhere.

So, once you've secured your LAN from outside attacks, and figured out how to safely open it up to the outside, it's time to get some utility out of your home network.

8 For gaming on

You can't have a LAN party without the LAN (and it does other things too)