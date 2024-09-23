It used to be that capture cards were exclusively internal PC components, but thanks to the advent of fast USB interfaces, you can get just about any type of capture device as an external box or adapter. Most people these days use these cards to stream on platforms like Twitch, but there are several other uses you may not have considered.

Related How to stream on Twitch from your Windows PC Want to get into live streaming? We're here to show you how to stream from your PC live on Twitch, the most popular streaming platform.

5 Turn professional cameras into webcams

Image by Hanson Lu on Unsplash

There are a lot of great cameras out there equipped with HDMI-out ports that you can use for live streaming. This is great because you get access to better lenses, optical zoom, and everything else "real" cameras bring over and above what webcams offer. It also means you get access to whatever microphone you've got hooked up to the camera, and that's useful because there are so many quality options in the camera world. So, whether it's a camcorder, a DSLR, or even a GoPro with a Media Mod, you can use whatever audio accessories you like.

Just keep in mind that most cameras with HDMI-out use the micro HDMI standard, so you'll need an adapter or adapter cable to connect the camera to your capture card.

Related 4 reasons your next webcam should be able to track you A camera that follows you is more useful than you think

4 Use your iPad as a portable monitor

If you're using an iPad with iPadOS 17 or later, you have the option to connect a USB capture card and display the video input on your tablet's screen. You also need an iPad model with a USB-C port, and I have only personally tested this using my M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet.

In addition to a USB capture card and your iPad, you'll need an app. I use HDMI Monitor-Orion and have successfully used my tablet as a monitor for my Nintendo Switch. However, there are a number of different apps to choose from.

Related Portable monitors: Your new travelling companion or overrated hype? From productivity to having fun, everyone can make use of a portable monitor when on the go or at home

3 Use your Meta Quest as virtual monitor

Source: Meta

If you own a Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, or Pro VR headset, then you can now use a UAC and UVC compatible USB capture card to port video straight into VR. Using a Meta app called HDMI Link, it's as simple as plugging your device into the Quest and putting on the headset. This will let you see your phone's screen in VR (assuming it supports video out) or enable you to use a handheld PC like the ROG Ally with a large virtual monitor. Really, it's like having a big TV with you wherever you go.

Related Asus ROG Ally X review: Top-notch hardware dragged down by Windows The ROG Ally X’s hardware should make it dwarf the Steam Deck, but once again, Windows is a huge asterisk.

2 Digitize your analog media

Source: Josh Chiodo via Unsplash

If you have older physical media from before DVDs, such as Laserdisc or VHS format, and you want to preserve what's on there, a capture card is the way to go. This is one of the main purposes capture cards were created for in the first place, or at least why people bought them in the late 90s and early 2000s. Once digital media like DVDs became the norm, analog video capture wasn't needed anymore. Of course, you need a capture card that will accept the types of connectors older players have (e.g. S-VHS) or use an intermediary device that will convert the older connection standard to HDMI.

Related History of display interfaces: The journey from composite video to HDMI and DisplayPort These days, display interfaces have become so impressive that 16K resolution is no longer a pipe dream!

1 Capture devices like tablets and phones

Most phones and tablets these days are capable of recording their own screens, but that's not relevant when you need to live stream what's happening on-screen. There are lots of scenarios where this would be useful, including streaming mobile games. Also, something like live tutorials (e.g. drawing on your iPad for an art stream) or demonstrating something such as augmented reality via a phone's camera are all pretty neat ways to exploit a simple USB capture card.

Close

Thanks to the game streaming craze, there are more capture card options out there than ever. From $15 no-name adapters that will do in a pinch, to full-featured high-performance capture cards that cost hundreds of dollars. If you already have a capture card to play around with, then it's best to see how well it does for any use you might imagine. We've also looked at numerous cards over the years and have made a point of highlighting the best ones just in case you're looking for suggestions on where to start!