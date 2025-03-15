Sometimes, all the buttons you have at your disposal to control a computer fall short of the convenience a twirly little knob can offer. They're often relegated to media volume control on a DAC or an audio amplifier for adjusting levels, but current-day firmware for custom mechanical keyboards also provisions for rotary encoders you might find on macropads.

If you don't have a programmable knob on your desk already, start with a QMK-enabled macropad or a standalone knob like the Binepad BNR1. The most popular mechanical keyboards from brands like Keychron ship with a customizable encoder on board, and there are several cool uses you can put it to, besides plain old volume management.

9 Zoom in and out

Edit photos faster

Source: RawTherapee

While most rotary encoders are bound to volume management duties by default, you can also bind them to zoom when turned clockwise and out when turned the other way. Additionally, you can set the click button on the encoder to reset to the default zoom level when pressed. In my experience, this makes localized editing of images a breeze, especially since they usually can't be cloned across multiple images and are rather time-consuming.

Zoom controls bound to a knob are also invaluable while browsing through web pages or inspecting the details in digital art. You can implement this in your mechanical keyboard firmware by recording a macro and assigning the recorded reaction to the clockwise and counterclockwise turn actions of the knob. Alternatively, bind the per-app keyboard shortcuts instead.

8 Move through cells in an Excel spreadsheet

Crunch through those numbers

If your work entails traversing vast expanses of data in spreadsheets, or any other system of grids and columns, twirling a knob can be far easier on the wrist than repeatedly pressing or holding down your arrow keys. To replace your arrow keys with an encoder, simply bind arrows in either direction to the corresponding rotational direction of the encoder, like right or down for clockwise, if you are right-handed.

Additionally, I would suggest assigning the left/right navigation to one layer and up/down navigation to another layer on your macropad or knob. The controllers on most of these can store multiple layers of key assignments, and you can set the click action of the encoder to switch between the layers. A happy byproduct of binding the knob to your arrow keys is that you can also move the cursor with it in word processors just like you can tap and drag the Gboard spacebar to move the cursor on an Android device.

When you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can try assigning mouse keys to your rotary encoder. Open-source firmware like VIAL already supports mouse movement through keycodes.

7 Backspace and delete in text editors

Rephrase with ease

Speaking of word processors, writers and other professionals who often go back to edit text might prefer mapping the knob to Backspace for counterclockwise turns and Delete for the clockwise rotation. This way, retracing what you just typed out is as simple as twisting a little knob, no matter where your cursor is. If your keypad or standalone knob has support for more than a couple of layers, this is one I personally use together with arrow keys for cursor movement.

However, I should caution you that accidental twirls or firm rotations in either direction just to figure out which layer is currently active could both cost you dearly if you're working on something important — I know from personal experience.

6 Brush size control for artists

Save more time in a hurry