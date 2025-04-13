From a private cloud, 3D printer management hub, and other practical projects to borderline unhinged creations like a bare-metal Windows 11 installation and a (barebones) Steam gaming machine, there’s no shortage of ideas you can bring to life with your Raspberry Pi. But if you want to enhance your quality of life, you’ll have an absolute blast putting automation projects together with your Raspberry Pi. So, here’s a byte-sized list of ways you can turn your Raspberry Pi SBC into an automation behemoth.

5 NASberry Pi backup server

Or a simple file sync server