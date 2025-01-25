Many of us rely on our laptops for work, school, or entertainment, but even the best laptops trade power and features for the convenience of portability. Gaming laptops come with power-limited GPUs, pretty much all laptops are limited in storage space, and the thinner they get, the harder they are to cool. But with a few wisely chosen pieces of external hardware, that laptop can turn into a powerhouse of productivity and graphical prowess.

6 Add an eGPU

Give your laptop a huge boost to its graphical prowess

Close

One of the biggest drawbacks to any laptop is its lack of upgradeability. The number of truly upgradeable laptops available is very small indeed, and that means you're often stuck with an underpowered discrete graphics chip, if you have one at all. But if you've got a laptop with USB4, Thunderbolt, or OCuLink, there's a solution. That's to plug in to an external graphics card, or eGPU.

Whether you make your own eGPU or get an all-inclusive model, an external GPU will add desktop-level power to your laptop, enabling you to play the latest games with ease. Depending on the enclosure you get, you might also get additional USB ports, Ethernet, or other handy ports, along with the GPU's display outputs, enabling multi-monitor productivity from your existing laptop. Plus, it can recharge your laptop at the same time, ensuring it's ready the next time you need to get portable again.