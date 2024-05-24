Key Takeaways Cooler Master's "AI thermal paste" was a translation error, not digital wizardry.

AI is creeping into all facets of the tech world. From LLMs powering software to NPUs appearing on AI PCs, there's little that has been left untouched by this new tech. However, despite AI appearing everywhere, people were rightfully skeptical when Cooler Master made an announcement that it was releasing "AI thermal paste." Turns out, Cooler Master hadn't gone completely mad, as it cleared up later that the claim was a simple translation error.

Cooler Master's AI thermal paste announcement was just a mistake

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, Cooler Master made an announcement that its Cryofuze 5 product would be an "AI thermal paste," giving people the impression that the company was claiming that the paste, somehow, had teeny-tiny NPUs in it to help transmit heat. As it turns out, that wasn't what the company meant, as they chalked it up as a translation error.

So, what did Cooler Master originally mean when it wrote its ad copy? As it turns out, the company wanted to advertise that its thermal paste is ideal for cooling hardware that's crunching through AI-based processes. The paste itself doesn't do any thinking, but it does have a "wide temperature range," which allows it to keep AI chips from overheating; hence, "AI thermal paste." It's a very easy mistake for an automatic translator to make, but that didn't stop people from making memes out of it anyway.

Still, despite this crazy idea turning out to be a simple mistake, that doesn't make AI's advancement through tech any less strange. There are plenty of weird AI integrations releasing to the market, and Microsoft itself recently announced its AI-powered copy-paste tool in PowerToys. Who knows where else AI will appear in the future?