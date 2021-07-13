Cooler Master introduces new cases and more at Summer Summit

Cooler Master is a well-known brand when it comes to PC components and peripherals. The company is holding the Cooler Master Summer Summit 2021 event this week, and it’s showing off a ton of new products. These include new cases and case accessories, thermal solutions, power supplies, peripherals, gaming monitors, and more. Here’s everything the company announced.

Cases and accessories

For those interested in building their own PC, Cooler Master has a few new cases and accessories at Summer Summit. First off, it introduced a new MAX line of systems. These cases are designed to save users time by providing a streamlined building experience, and the first one is the NR200P MAX.

This is a small form factor case (around 18.3 liters), and it includes an 850W PSU, 280mm radiator, dual 140mm fans, and a liquid CPU cooling solution out of the box. You can add up to two more fans, there’s one 3.5-inch HDD slot, two 2.5-inch SSD slots, and one combo slot that can be used for either size.

Cooler Master also introduced new colors of the regular NR200P case, those being Flamingo Pink, Nightshade Purple, Sunset Orange, and Caribbean Blue. These are just cases, though, not much else is included.

Cooler Master also announced it’s bringing back the HAF series of cases, starting with the HAF500. This case has two massive 200mm fans at the front, a smaller 120mm fan at the back, and an internal 120mm fan mounted next to the GPU at an adjustable angle. The front and rear fans all have RGB lighting, too. The company says it’s also working on a flagship HAF product, but details aren’t known.

Cooler Master introduced two other cases at Summer Summit, the MasterBox 500 and the MasterBox TD300 Mesh. The first has a cleaner design with “circuit vector” designs with RGB lighting at the front, plus an RGB fan below it. The MasterBox TD300 Mesh uses a 3D-looking mesh at the front with two 120mm fans installed behind it out of the box. Of course, you can always customize them with more fans.

Rounding out this category, Cooler Master has upgraded its PCIe riser cables to PCIe Gen 4. These cables offer faster data transmission, and they come in both 200mm and 300mm lengths. Cooler Master’s vertical GPU holder also comes with PCIe Gen 4 riser cables now.

Cooler Master power supplies

Cooler Master also introduced a bunch of new power supplies at Summer Summit, starting the with XG Platinum series. These PSUs feature 80 Plus Platinum efficiency, modular cabling, a 135mm fan, and a smart thermal control mode to improve performance and longevity. Cooler Master says it’s also used 100% Japanese capacitors to increase efficiency and reduce ripple noise. You can also go further with the XG Plus Platinum series PSUs, which add a display for performance monitoring and ARGB lighting effects. These PSUs range between 650W and 850W.

If you need a lot more power, Cooler Master also introduced the M1600 and M2000 Platinum, which offer 1600W and 200W of power, respectively. These are meant for specialty projects, but they maintain 80 Plus Platinum efficiency.

Cooler Master thermal solutions

If you’re looking to keep your PC cool, there are a few new solutions on display from Cooler Master as well. For CPU air coolers, there’s the new Hyper H6 and Hyper H6DT. These are air coolers with RGB lighting, with the latter featuring a dual-tower heatsink. Cooler Master also showed off its new Mobius fans, which feature interconnected fan blades for a more solid design and more fluid rotation.

For liquid cooling there’s the new MasterLiquid PL240 and PL360 Flux. These liquid coolers feature differently-sized radiators with two or three 120mm fans, respectively. The company also has new ARGB tubing sleeves that can be plugged into your motherboard to add RGB to a water-cooling loop.

Cooler Master peripherals

Moving on to peripherals, Cooler Master announced the MM730 and MM731 gaming mice. The former is a wired mouse with up to 16,000 DPI, while the latter offers wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth 5,1 connectivity options with up to a 19,000 DPI. Both feature customizable RGB and button remapping, and optical switches for faster response times.

As for keyboards, there’s the new CK721 mechanical gaming keyboard with TTC mechanical switches. it has a small 65% layout, wired or wireless connectivity, and a customizable dial that can be used for different kinds of controls. For full-sized keyboards, the CK351 and CK352 are both full keyboard featuring RGB lighting, but using only a wired connection. The CK351 uses LK optical switches while the CK352 uses mechanical switches.

For streamers, there’s the new StreamEnjin, a live stream mixer that makes it easier for users to set up multiple scenes for streaming, The StreamEnjin has multiple ports to connect all the needed peripherals, simple button controls, it can stream to two livestreaming destinations at the same time, and it has a proprietary iPad app to make setting up easier.

Finally, Cooler Master also announced new gaming monitors, the GM27-CFX, GM27-FQS, and GM32-FQ. The former is a Full HD panel with a refresh rate up to 240Hz, while the others feature Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. They all feature adaptive sync, but only the GM27-FQS and GM32-FQ feature AMD FreeSync premium support.

Chairs and desks

Cooler Master also introduced a range of new chairs and desks, the most impressive of which being the Orb X. This all-in-one gaming chair features just about everything you’d need for an immersive gaming experience. It’s a semi-enclosed chair with support for up to three 27-inch monitors or a single 34-inch display. It includes a 2.1 surround sound system, a tray for storing your gaming desktop, and multiple USB ports to plug in all your peripherals. It can even wirelessly charge your phone using the keyboard tray. That tray also uses a woven top to increase mouse accuracy.

The lumbar support and headrest are adjustable, and you can tilt the chair at multiple angles to be more comfortable. The whole chair features customizable RGB along the edges for a more immersive setup.

If you want something a little less flashy, there’s the new Motion 1 chair, which features 3D sculpted foam, height adjustments and reclining, along with adjustable lumbar support and headrest. In partnership with D-Box, it also has haptic motors that provide feedback to the user based on actions in a movie or game. This will be available in early 2022.

There’s also the new Hybrid 1 chair, meant for both gamers and creators. It offers reclining up to 180 degrees and adjustable lumbar and headrest support, and it’s coming in the fourth quarter. The new Caliber Cooling series is designed to keep users cool, and that’s coming on September 1st, while the Caliber R1S series offers more unique-looking designs and breathable materials. Those are available to buy now.