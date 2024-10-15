Cooler Master CK721 $35 $100 Save $65 This is the keyboard you want if you're looking for a compact size, alng $35 at Woot

It can be tough choosing a new keyboard with so many different options. But if you're looking for one that's compact, affordable, and reliable — we think this one from Cooler Master is going to be a fantastic option. The Cooler Master CK721 mechanical keyboard isn't anything fancy, but it certainly delivers when it comes to the typing experience,and provides a lot of bang for your buck. Right now, you can score this keyboard for 65% off from Woot, falling to its lowest price at just $35.

Related Best mechanical keyboards in 2024 Check out some of the best mechanical keyboards that you should be buying this year, ranging from full-size to compact 60%.

What's great about the Cooler Master CK721 mechanical keyboard?

So what stands out about the Cooler Master CK721? Well, right now, it's going to be that fantastic price that comes in at just $35. But beyond that, you're still getting a really good keyboard. When it comes to the actual typing experience, the keyboard uses mechanical switches that are not only reliable but also extremely accurate.

The model on sale comes with blue switches, which provide sharp tactile feedback and also an audible clicking sound that can be quite satisfying when hammering out some sentences. When it comes to connectivity, the keyboard can be used wired or wireless. A USB-C cable can be used to connect the keyboard to a device, or you can make a wireless connection using Bluetooth or a 2.4Ghz connection.

What's great is that this keyboard is compatible with a number of different platforms, like Windows, macOS, and Android, making it extremely versatile. In addition, there's also a three-way dial that can be customized to your liking. Now, if you've been looking for a compact mechanical keyboard that won't break the bank, we think this one is a good option.

Just be sure to grab it quickly, because this deal won't last long. If you've never used Woot, the company is reliable and provides free shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member. If you're not a member, no worries, as you will only need to pay $6 for shipping. Of course, if you're still on the fence, check out these other keyboard recommendations.