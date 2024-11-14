Cooler Master CK721 $35 $100 Save $65 This cheap and compact mechanical keyboard is a great option if you're looking for something reliable that won't break the bank. Right now, you can save 65% with this deal from Woot for a limited time. $35 at Woot

There are a lot of reasons why mechanical keyboards are so popular right now. And while you might think that it's just for gamers, that's not always the case, as even office workers and creatives can really benefit from switching. Of course, if you're not sure if a mechanical keyboard is for you, we have a guide that breaks down the ins and outs in order to provide a better perspective.

Related Best mechanical keyboards in 2024 Check out some of the best mechanical keyboards that you should be buying this year, ranging from full-size to compact 60%.

Or if you're someone that just likes to dive in, well, we think this Cooler Master mechanical keyboard is going to be a great option. Not only does it provide everything you need, plus it also features some welcome additions, but more importantly it also comes in at a price that really can't be ignored. While the Cooler Master CK721 has an original retail price of $100, it can now be had for far less with this recent discount from Woot that knocks 65% off, dropping to down to its lowest price of $35.

What's great about the Cooler Master CK721 mechanical keyboard?

What's important here is that you're going to get a great typing experience thanks to the blue mechanical switches that provide excellent tactile feedback while also delivering a satisfying audible click when keys are pressed. In addition, this keyboard is quite compact thanks to its 65% layout, making it great for desks with limited space.

Furthermore, the keyboard is built to withstand years of use thanks to its durable build, plus it also has a removable top plate that makes maintenance and cleaning a breeze. For added convenience, you can use this keyboard wired or wireless, and it can be connected using Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz wireless connection. The latter is going to provide the most reliable connection, just in case you need to have the best response times.

There's even a customizable dial that can be programmed to respond to your needs. Best of all, this keyboard is extremely versatile, being compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android. So if you've been looking for a mechanical keyboard that won't break the bank, grab this Cooler Master from Woot before it's gone. Amazon Prime members get free shipping, or it costs just $6 to ship if you're not a member.