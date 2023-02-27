Although Cooler Master is primarily known for its CPU air coolers and AIO liquid coolers (it's in the company's name after all), it's also invested in other ventures like gaming chairs. Its Caliber lineup has been available for a few years now and Cooler Master is adding three new members to the lineup: the Caliber X2, the Caliber R3, and the Caliber E1.

The Caliber X2 and R3 are updates to the prior X1 and R2 models rather than full-blown new chairs. The newer versions boast generally better comfort and ergonomics as well as a significantly thicker seat base. Although Cooler Master didn't provide us with any MSRPs for these updated models, the X2 and R3 are selling for about the same price as the X1 and R2 respectively on Amazon. At the time of writing, the X2 is listed at $369 with a $20 coupon and the R3 goes for $249 with a $30 coupon.

The other gaming chair, the Caliber E1, is a brand-new entry into the Caliber lineup that focuses on value. It comes with head and lumbar pillows and hydrophobic materials but lacks the 180 degree reclining or adjustable armrests. At a glance, the E1 seems to do a great job at cutting the high-end features that not everyone really needs while retaining what makes the higher-end Caliber models appealing. At $179 (plus a $20 coupon at the time of writing), it's the cheapest of the three new models and one of the cheapest in the whole Caliber series when including older models.

Each model comes in a variety of different colors. Black and gray for the X2; purple and black for the R3; and purple, black, and pink for the E1. At the time of writing, both the X2 and E1 have all their respective colors available on Amazon, while only the black theme for the R3 appears to be available.