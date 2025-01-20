From aesthetics to cooling provisions and cable management, modern desktop cabinets have numerous facilities to simplify your PC-building experience. However, even the best PC cases aren’t known for their versatility, and you’ll have to arm yourself with drills and dremels to customize the case to your liking. That’s where Cooler Master decided to switch things up with the MasterFrame lineup. Featuring an exo-structure and interchangeable panels, the MasterFrame cases represent Cooler Master’s latest attempt at bringing a modular design to the PC cabinet ecosystem.

After spending a few days with a prototype of the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600, I found that the case has its fair share of pros and cons. While it’s not the be-all-and-end-all cabinet, it packs quite a bit of potential, and I’d love to see the improvements Cooler Master makes to the final model.

About this article: Cooler Master sent me a pre-release model of the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600, though the company did not have any input into the article. Considering it’s still a prototype undergoing active development, it also goes without saying that the final version of the cabinet could be radically different from the version I’ve highlighted in the article.

What I like

It’s a massive case, with plenty of cooling provisions

Close

Having used ATX cases for years, I’ve seen my fair share of huge cabinets, and the MasterFrame 600 is no slouch on the size department. It has a lot more space than the MSI MAG Forge 110R and Gigabyte Aorus ACW300 I currently use for my daily drivers. However, its aluminum design makes it fairly lightweight and easy to carry around. The front panel is made of tempered glass, though I do wish the all-black chassis had different color options.

On the inside, the MasterFrame 600 is large enough to accommodate the humongous next-gen GPUs, whilst leaving ample space for airflow. Without making any modifications to the cabinet (which I’ll get to in a minute), the MasterFrame 600 lets you attach three 140mm fans to the front of the case. The front panel has mesh perforations rather than a solid panel for proper airflow. Likewise, the right side of the case has a ventilation window, and just like the front panel, it’s equipped with a dust filter to keep dirt and grime at bay.

Meanwhile, the top panel has enough space for three 120mm fans, though the rear panel only supports a single 120mm fan. In case you’re looking to add extra fans or want more customization options, the MasterFrame 600 has got you covered – for the most part.

It’s a versatile case that lets you remove a handful of internal components