From high-quality coolers to powerful PSUs and gorgeous cases, Cooler Master is a well-known peripherals manufacturer in the PC space. However, the company’s latest invention is quite different from its previous offerings. Designed for streamers and image/video editors, the MasterHUB is a modular macro pad similar to Elgato’s Stream Deck Neo, though it packs tons of modules and features compared to its rival.

For example, the MasterHUB consists of a magnetic FlexBase where you can attach additional modules like knobs, sliders, and buttons with IPS displays. This lets you swap out the components and mix-match them per your needs. Plus, with a multitude of pogo pin connectors scattered throughout the base, you can fix the modules in different orientations.

Having tested the MasterHUB for well over a week, I can confidently say that it makes for a solid addition to any content creator’s workspace.

About this review: Cooler Master sent me the Pro Kit version of the MasterHUB. However, the company had no input into this review. Nor did it see the contents of the article before publishing.

A premium control panel Cooler Master MasterHUB Enough buttons and switches for all your creative needs 8.5 / 10 $299 $399 Save $100 The MasterHUB is a one-of-a-kind control panel that lets you cycle between multiple components to suit your content creation needs. Depending on the particular version, you can get as many as five distinct modules for the MasterHUB, with each add-on bringing its own useful features to the table. Pros Supports multiple hot-swappable modules

Compatible with most content creation apps

Easy-to-use companion app Cons Not big enough to accommodate all components at the same time

A tad too expensive $299 at Kickstarter

Pricing, specs, and availability

As of writing, the MasterHUB is only available on Kickstarter, with the company planning to ship the orders by October 2024. For the average buyer, the base model of the MasterHUB is priced at $399, though you can grab it at a discounted price of $299 for a limited time. The Starter Kit includes the FlexBase alongside a 15-button IPS display, a 2-roller module, and a triple-knob add-on. If you want more options, you can upgrade to the Pro Kit, which costs an additional $100 ($150 after the discount period ends) and brings two more components: a 1.3-inch IPS display and a 5-fader module. CoolerMaster also sells other add-ons for the MasterHUB, including a PLUS+ Stand and extra versions of each module.

Cooler Master MasterHUB Integrations OBS Studio, Twitch, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Streamlabs Desktop Color Black Programmable Buttons Yes Wireless No Modules 1x 15-Key IPS Display Module, 1x 5-Slider Module, 1x 2-Roller Module, 1x 3-Knob Module, 1x Encoder 1.3'' IPS Display

What I like

A versatile design that lets you switch between different parts

Unlike most macro pads and control panels that let you customize the software aspect of the device, the MasterHUB also lets you modify the hardware modules to your liking. At the core of the device is the FlexBase, which consists of multiple pogo pins that can supply power to any modules you attach to the MasterHUB.

Slotting the components is pretty simple: line the connector on each component with the pins on the FlexBase and let the magnets do the rest of the work.

Slotting the components is pretty simple: line the connector on each component with the pins on the FlexBase and let the magnets do the rest of the work. Of course, you’ll need to be a little strategic in the add-on placement if you want to attach multiple modules, especially the larger ones. Speaking of the components…

A solid array of modules

Close

Since I received the Pro Kit variant, I've been able to test all the add-ons available for the MasterHUB – and let me tell you, each component has its own unique functions, including the rather unassuming 2-roller module. For example, the plate with the triple knobs is fantastic for image and video editing, and you can even map additional actions like tapping the knobs using the official MasterHUB app (which I’ll get to in a bit). Similarly, the 5-fader component is perfect for audio editing professionals, while the 1.3-inch display can be used to monitor your CPU/GPU temps when you're not turning the dial to switch desktops.

All that said, the 15-button display module is the real star of the show. Not only does it possess enough keys for all your content creation needs, but the module in question also features a vibrant IPS display instead of resorting to LCD screens. Functionality-wise, you can map any application, command, hot-key, or even app-specific actions to the 15-buttons. Since it’s a display, you can also set custom icons for each button. The MasterHUB application also lets you create up to five pages for different icons. Even if you were to sacrifice eight keys to cycle between different pages, you can still access a grand total of 67 key configs at once! As if that's not enough, you can even set GIF files as icons for the 15-key display to make your setup even more lively.

Related IPS vs. VA vs. TN vs. OLED: Which gaming monitor to buy? Confused which type of gaming monitor to buy? Here's a simple breakdown of each panel technology to help you choose.

The 15-button display module is the real star of the show.

The software support is just as amazing