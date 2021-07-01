Cooler Master’s new gaming mice feature five different colors from NachoCustomz

Cooler Master, a Taiwanese peripheral and PC hardware maker, is launching its MM720 lightweight gaming mouse in five brand new colorways. Cooler Master has teamed up with NachoCustomz, a Miami-based mouse modder and designer, to design the new mice.

The limited-edition Cooler Master x NachoCustomz MM720 series is available for pre-order now at $99, with official sales set to kick off sometime in September. The new color options include Vivid Red, Electric Blue, Erika Pink, Beryl Green, and Light Yellow.

“As one of the world’s best mouse modders and custom artists, NachoCustomz has always been at the top of our list of potential collaborators. We’re excited to finally work with his incredible eye for detail to make new, strikingly sexy versions of the already-popular MM720,” said Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager, Cooler Master.

In case you’re not stoked by the new colors, the good news is that Cooler Master will be putting the existing Black and White MM720 models on a limited-time sale on July 4. The company hasn’t revealed the discounted prices, but you’ll be able to check out the deal at this link when it goes live.

Launched last year, the Cooler Master MM720 is a lightweight RGB mouse aimed at gamers. It features a unique honeycomb shell design and weighs just 49g. The mouse uses an optical sensor that is adjustable up to 32000 DPI and features durable switches graded for 20 million presses, according to the company. It also has an ultra-weave cable which the company says significantly reduces cable drag while swiping and improved PTFE feet that offers super-smooth gliding. Similar to other gaming mice, you can also customize the RGB lighting, create macros, switch between different profiles, and more.