Cooler Master NCORE 100 MAX $266 $400 Save $134 A compact PC case that looks good and offers plenty of versatility. For a limited time, you can score over $100 off as it drops down to its lowest price. $266 at Amazon

When it comes to building a PC, choosing a case can be one of the best parts. Not only does it really complete the entire look, but it's also a place where you can really show off your personality. Because of this, there are many different PC cases to choose from.

Of course, if you're looking for something compact and a little more unique, then we recommend this Cooler Master Ncore 100 MAX. Not only does it look good, but it's also on sale, For a limited time, you can save $134 on this case, as it falls to its lowest price yet at $266.

What's great about the Cooler Master Ncore 100 MAX?

This is one of those cases that's a must-have if you're looking to build something small and powerful. In total, you'll get about 16 liters in volume, which isn't that much space, but building out this case is pretty easy thanks to the optimizations from Cooler Master.

Not only do you get cables that are already routed, it also provides excellent hardware compatibility, with the ability to accommodate triple-slot GPUs up to 336mm in length. In addition, it's also optimized for great cooling, and even comes with a radiator preinstalled.

Furthermore, it also comes with Cooler Master's V SFX Gold 850W PSU as well. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here if you're looking to build something small and powerful. Just make sure you choose some good components that will compliment the case's strengths.