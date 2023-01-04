At CES 2023, along with keyboards and the usual accessories, Cooler Master is showcasing new peripherals designed specially for streamers

At CES 2023, Cooler Master, which is best known for gaming accessories, has a new offering. This time around, along with the usual keyboards and peripherals, Cooler Master is also launching new accessories like microphones and LED lights, and capture cards, just for content creators and streamers.

There's a total of three new peripherals under Cooler Master's new specially designed lineup for streamers. There's the Stream Lux LED light, which is ideal for lighting up your face when streaming, and the Stream Origins capture card, which uses a USB connection on PCs and Macs for capturing video quality up to 4K 60 FPS HDR. The final product for streamers is the Stream Lucid, a USB-C mic that is all about high-quality audio, with a built-in filter to reduce background noises like static.

With keyboards, there's the MK770. This is the flagship product on showcase at CES 2023. It's a new hybrid wireless mechanical keyboard for enthusiasts. The product is the first from Cooler Master that's gasket mounted, offering better typing experiences and a better-sounding experience. Other features onboard the keyboard include Kailh Box V2 switches, hot-swappable switches, as well as a 3-way precision wheel. Cooler Master mentioned that the MK770 will also come with PBT double-shot keycaps in different colors.

Also launched are two special edition products. There's the second edition of the Sakura Edition peripherals, which include the CK721 mechanical keyboard, the MM712 lightweight mouse, and the MP511 XL Mousepad. Finally, marking the 30th anniversary of the company is the 30th Anniversary Edition peripherals, which sport a new colorway. These colors will come to the MK721 mechanical keyboard, MM721 lightweight gaming mouse, and MP511 mousepad.

Capping out Cooler Master's lineup is the SH711 and MH731 headset. The SH711 has 40mm speakers, and ANC audio, and the MH731 is an analog headset with a detachable broadcast-quality boom microphone, a closed-back design, and 50mm speakers.

Pricing and availability of these products were not shared at the time of publishing.