Cooler Master NR200P $52 $110 Save $58 The Cooler Master NR200P is an SFF case that's easy to build in as it has plenty of clearance for high-end hardware like three-slot graphic cards. And while it's typically priced at $110, it can now be had for much less, coming in at just $52 for a limited time. $52 at Amazon

A Mini-ITX case can be a great way to go if you're building a new PC and want something compact and powerful. This Cooler Master NR200 may look quite subtle, but it more than delivers when it comes to its specifications. Not only does it provide great cooling thanks to its mesh design, but it also has lots of space, with ample space to fit a three-slot graphics card.

Related Best PC cases in 2024 Your new PC deserves a shiny new case to live in, and we've rounded up the best options you can buy depending on what kind of rig you want.

Best of all, the NR200 case can be had for an absolute steal right now, with a recent discount that knocks more than 50% off. While it's usually priced at $110, it can now be had for much less, thanks to a monster discount on Amazon that drops it to just $52. So if you've been itching to build a compact PC or just wanted to try something and change out cases, now's going to be a great time to do so.

What's great about the Cooler Master NR200 PC case?

It can be hard to get excited about a PC case, but it's an important part of any PC build, and choosing the right one can have a big impact on performance. With that said, let's talk about some specifications here to see if this case can meet all your needs.

When it comes to the size, you're looking at 18.25 liters, which is quite small, but there's more than enough space to fit all that you need, even larger three-slot graphics cards. In addition, you get plenty of ventilation here thanks to the mesh panels, and there's even space for plenty of fans and radiators.

Of course, not everything is going to fit in this setup, so you'll want to check out all the measurements from the Cooler Master website to ensure that your gear's going to fit inside. And if you're not a fan of using an SFX power supply, you can still use a standard-sized model with an adapter.

Overall, this is one of those cases that will last a lifetime. It's built strong, and has plenty of room for even the most demanding gaming setups. Best of all, it's now at a ridiculous price that comes in at just $52. So, get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

While the price of case is being discounted on Amazon, there is an additional coupon that takes $10 off before you check out. Just be sure you use that coupon before paying for everything. You should see the discounted price of the case at $51.99.