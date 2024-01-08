Key Takeaways Cooler Master is teasing a new 2800W PSU that can support powerful processors and GPUs, making it ideal for running demanding PC components simultaneously.

The Cooler Master X Mighty Platinum 2000 series of PSUs have heat pipe technology for optimal cooling and come with software for monitoring and controlling temperature, load, and fan speed.

If you often run several PC components simultaneously, you know how much power it takes to keep them operating smoothly. Cooler Master is aware of the need for additional hardware to tackle these challenges, and it has several products designed to do just that. The Taiwan-based manufacturer is now teasing upcoming additions to its power supply unit (PSUs) series, and if you’re looking for efficiency, you may want to listen up.

A teaser posted on X by Cooler Master seems to suggest that a 2800W PSU is in the works. According to the image from the manufacturer, it can support up to two Xeon EPYC processors or four GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs. According to VideoCardz, the PSU will come with a Mobius fan, paired with a heatsink. All of the PSUs that are a part of the Cooler Master X Mighty Platinum 2000 series have heat pipe technology that is specifically designed for optimal cooling. The devices also track temperature in real-time, as well as the load and fan speed, giving you control over the entire operation. Cooler Master includes software called MasterCTRL, which allows you to monitor the activity of the PSU directly from desktop. VideoCardz is currently speculating that the new PSU will provide up to 2800W, according to its connectors. Pricing and further details have not been made available by Cooler Master.

It's possible that the company is waiting until CES 2024 to reveal all of the information on its new products. At CES 2023, Cooler Master leveraged the opportunity to announce several new products specifically geared toward streaming. Some of these included the Stream Lux LED light, a USB-C microphone called the Stream Lucid, and the Stream Origins capture card. The company also showcased a new wireless mechanical keyboard, and some special edition products to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Cooler Master might not be the first name you think of for additional hardware, but it’s working to push its name closer to the top of that list.