If you're building a desktop with top-end parts, you're going to need a big power supply. Even the best mainstream CPUs and GPUs can each hit 300 watts or more, and super fast workstation CPUs can bump that up to 400. The thing is, finding good PSUs in stock can be difficult. For Prime Day however, not only will Cooler Master's high-end 1050 and 1250 watt power supplies be in stock, they'll also come with up to a $40 discount. One of Cooler Master's high-end High Airflow (or HAF) cases is also on sale, which would pair nicely with high-end components.

Cooler Master MWE Gold 1250 V2 ATX 3.0

The MWE Gold 1250 V2 is a 1250W 80 Plus Gold rated power supply with modular cables. It's also made for the ATX 3.0 standard, which means it comes with one of those 600W 12VHPWR plugs that are most commonly used for the RTX 4090. For most users, a 1250W power supply is going to be overkill even if you have a top-end PC. This kind of PSU is particularly great if you have multiple GPUs for professional workloads and content creation, as high-end GPUs can easily consume 300 watts or more. For Prime Day, this PSU costs just $220, a $40 discount.

Source: Cooler Master Cooler Master MWE Gold 1250 V2 ATX 3.0 $220 $260 Save $40 Cooler Master's MWE Gold 1250 V2 ATX 3.0 PSU is a top-end model that offers up to 1250 watts of power and has an 80 Plus Gold rating. It uses modular cables and as an ATX 3.0 PSU, comes with native support for the 12VHPWR cable. $220 at Amazon

Cooler Master MWE Gold 1050 V2 ATX 3.0

If you found the MWE Gold 1250 V2 too high-end for you, the MWE Gold 1050 V2 might be more reasonable. It's basically the same but has a wattage of 1050W instead of 1250W, and has a lower price tag which for Prime Day is $205, down from its MSRP of $240. This PSU is much more suitable for the typical top-end PC, as you can get really close to 1050 watts just with a top-end CPU and GPU.

Source: Cooler Master Cooler Master MWE Gold 1050 V2 ATX 3.0 $205 $240 Save $35 Cooler Master's MWE Gold 1050 V2 ATX 3.0 power supply has a wattage of 1050 watts and carries an 80 Plus Gold rating, making it great for top-end PCs. It's also built on the ATX 3.0 standard and comes with a modular 12VHPWR cable. $205 at Amazon

Cooler Master HAF 500

Switching gears to PC cases, one of Cooler Master's oldest designs is its HAF series, which recently got an update in the form of the revamped HAF 500, and it's not your typical high-end chassis. Instead of using the usual three or four 120mm fans at the front, Cooler Master uses just two 200mm fans (with RGB lighting, of course). There's also an adjustable 120mm fan on the inside specifically to cool the GPU. Whether you're using air cooling or liquid cooling, the HAF 500 has great support, with 167mm of clearance for CPU coolers, 410mm clearance for graphics cards, and room for up to two 360mm radiators.

For Prime Day, the HAF 500 is discounted to $130, down from its $170 MSRP. At this price point, the HAF 500 is more in high-end territory as opposed to top-end, and $130 for a case with so much room and such great cooling potential is a great deal for anyone building a high-end PC.

Source: Cooler Master Cooler Master HAF 500 $130 $170 Save $40 Cooler Master's HAF 500 is a premium mid-tower case that uses two 200mm RGB fans at the front, and has two more 120mm fans on the inside. It supports up to two 360mm radiators and has plenty of room for even the largest CPU coolers and GPUs. $130 at Amazon

If you're building a high-end PC around this time, you should definitely consider getting one of Cooler Master's high-wattage PSUs and the HAF 500. They've received favorable reviews and on Prime Day you'll be able to get them for even less. They're ideal to pair with CPUs like the Core i9-13900K or Ryzen 7950X and GPUs like the RTX 4090.