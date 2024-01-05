Cooler Master SK620 $21 $90 Save $69 The Cooler Master SK620 is a compact mechanical keyboard with a 60 percent layout and low-profile switches. The keyboard also features a brushed aluminum look, RGB, and is now priced at just $21 for a limited time. $21 at Amazon

Cooler Master has been around for quite some time and is a trusted company that produces a wide variety of computing accessories. The brand's SK620 mechanical keyboard is reliable, compact, and is great for everyday use.

So if you've been thinking about buying your first mechanical keyboard or just wanted to try something different from your usual setup, this deal is going to be for you. Right now, you can score this Cooler Master SK620 mechanical keyboard​​​​​​​ for just $21.12 for a limited time.

What's great about the Cooler Master SK620 mechanical keyboard?

There's a lot to love about Cooler Master's SK620 mechanical keyboard, especially when it priced at just $21. This wired mechanical keyboard delivers when it comes to style and performance, with its brushed aluminum top plate, which looks good and provides added durability.

The keyboard is also quite compact and svelte thanks to its 60% layout and its low profile mechanical red switches which provide excellent response without all the noise. Furthermore, you also get fantastic key caps that feel good to the touch, and there's also RGB lighting and patterns that will suite any mood.

Best of all, there's no software required for this keyboard to work, and it's also compatible with Windows and macOS. However, those that want to tweak the experience will have the ability to do so with Cooler Master's MasterPlus+ software. As far as the connection, this keyboard uses a USB-C cable which is braided and removable.

Whether you're going to be using it in your home, office, or on the go, you won't find a better keyboard for the price. While it does have a retail price of $89.99, you're now going to be able to purchase for $21.12, which is a sizable discount. So if you've been thinking about buying a new keyboard, or just wanted to try a mechanical one, this is going to be the perfect time to buy.