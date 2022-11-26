Cooler Master SK620 $44.99 $94.99 Save $50 The Cooler Master SK620 mechanical keyboard is bright white with low-profile red switches. The keyboard also features a brushed aluminum look on its top section and a 60 percent layout. According to Cooler Master, it has new and improved keycaps, which should improve the feel when typing. $44.99 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards have been all the rage for the past few years, especially with gamers, as mechanical keyboards tend to offer better durability, improved responsiveness, and sturdier construction, depending on the model. But whether you're using one for daily typing or just playing some games, a mechanical keyboard can feel like a world of difference, especially if you're using it all day.

If you've been thinking about getting into mechanical keyboards, the Cooler Master SK620 might be a good option. The keyboard offers a 60 percent layout, meaning that it has a reduced size compared to a normal keyboard. It is able to accomplish this because a 60 percent keyboard doesn't have F-keys, arrow keys, or a number pad. The SK620 has all-white keycaps and a brushed aluminum finish, along with RGB lighting that can be customized. Best of all, this keyboard offers support for Windows and macOS. Most importantly, it has low-profile switches that feature a reduced travel distance.

The Cooler Master SK620 is now on sale for a limited time. The keyboard is normally priced at $94.99 and is now being discounted to $44.99. In case you check out the link and the price has changed, that either means that the promotional pricing period has ended or the product is out of stock. If that's the case, you can check out some of the best mechanical keyboards right now or have a look at some of the top PC gaming deals we've seen so far.