Cooler Master SK622 Wireless 60% $40 $58 Save $18 A compact wireless mechanical gaming keyboard that's now down to its lowest price ever in this fantastic deal. $40 at Amazon

If you're someone that uses a keyboard every day, and you've been looking for something new, mechanical keyboards are going to be a fantastic option, providing a better experience with responsive keys, customizable experience, and solid build quality. With that said, mechanical keyboards can be expensive, with some costing hundreds, which can be a dealbreaker if you're trying to purchase one for the first time.

Well, if you've wanted to purchase one that isn't going to break the bank, we've found an incredible deal on this Cooler Master mechanical keyboard that's now priced well below retail, coming in at 31% off. The Cooler Master SK622 is a fantastic keyboard that's not only compact, but also provides a great typing experience, and now, you can grab it for just $39.97 for a limited time.

What's great about the Cooler Master SK622 wireless mechanical keyboard?

The SK622 is a mechanical keyboard with low-profile switches. It's 60% layout makes it compact, while its ergonomic key caps and adjustable feet make it comfortable to use. You get excellent construction and durability with a brushed aluminum top plate, and versatility with the option of wired and wireless connectivity.

Of course, RGB lighting is a must here, with a variety of different settings that can really make the keys pop. Those that are looking to customize the experience will be happy to know that there are on the fly settings mapped to hotkeys on the keyboard. Furthermore, you can also dive deeper using Cooler Master's MasterPlus+ software.

Most importantly, you get accurate and precise key reactions, and wide compatibility with support for Windows, Mac, and Android. If all of that wasn't enough, you also get a two-year warranty that will cover any issues that you might have. For the most part, this is a very good keyboard for the money, and is great for first timers and those just looking for a change.

Just be sure to grab this deal while you can, because at this price, it won't last long. And if this keyboard doesn't real have what you're looking for, be sure to check out some other great keyboard options.