Despite being in the business of keeping things cool, things are heating up in the PC cooling hardware scene. Cooler Master is taking both SilverStone and Enermax over beliefs that they have breached one of Cooler Master's patents, while also suing Apaltek under the belief that the company supplied the prior two with the technology.

Cooler Master takes SilverStone and Enermax to court

As reported on TechPowerUp, Cooler Master believes that SilverStone and Enermax sold products that used its patented "All In One" (AIO) cooling technology. If you're not sure what an AIO cooler is, it's when a manufacturer sells a liquid cooler that requires minimal setup from the user. This includes having the liquid already in the system and ready to go; all you need to do is plug it all in.

It's a key feature for some of the best liquid coolers for CPUs out there, but Cooler Master believes that it owns the patent to the technologies that other companies use:

The Cooler Master suit alleges that the pump-inside-radiator design choice is a Cooler Master invention; as is the ARGB mini-controller. It also alleges infringement in the essential design of the coolers.

The named companies aren't the only ones using AIO technology, but TechPowerUp surmises that Cooler Master may be seeking out smaller companies to start with. The website also got a quote from the defendant, who claimed that Cooler Master was being a "bully." Either way, the outcome of this trial will affect how coolers are designed in the near future.