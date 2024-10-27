Key Takeaways Windows CE powered iconic gadgets like the Sega Dreamcast for easier game porting.

The HP Jornada 720 resembled a cyberpunk future, with long battery life and a RISC processor.

The Hitachi SH-G1000 was a precursor to modern smartphones, integrating Pocket PC and cellular technology.

In October 2023, Windows CE officially left its final support window, and like you, I didn't know that. But the truth is that Windows CE was an important operating system. There's a good chance that even if you didn't know Windows CE by name, you probably knew at least one of these iconic gadgets that used it.

5 Sega Dreamcast

You thought Xbox was the first Windows console, didn't you?

The Sega Dreamcast was the company's last attempt at being a player in the console hardware market. Sadly, it didn't succeed, but the Dreamcast is still beloved and well-respected. While it ran a proprietary Sega operating system, Sega and Microsoft worked together to create a special optimized version of Windows CE that could run on the Dreamcast.

The idea was to make it easier to port PC games to the Dreamcast, since this version of Windows CE used DirectX. So, in some ways, the first Xbox was a spiritual successor to the Dreamcast. While not many developers opted for the Windows CE router over the native OS provided by Sega, it was a great idea in principle.

4 iPaq Pocket PCs

Technically, this was my first "smartphone"

When I was in tenth grade, I convinced my dad that I needed a PDA (Personal Digital Assistant) for college, which was only two years away. I had been using a secondhand Palm IIIe up to that point, but seeing the full-color Pocket PC Windows device in magazines had me desperate to own one. Eventually, I made it happen with some help from my folks, and I became the "cool" kid with a color PDA.

Did I actually use my iPaq for school? Don't tell my dad, but I used it to watch bootleg anime episodes and a barely-functional Pocket PC port of Quake in science class. All jokes aside, combined with my Nokia phone's IR port, I was able to access and browse the web wherever I went, and that turned out to be a killer feature that smartphone users would only get over a decade later.

3 HP Jornada 720

This was the cyberpunk future

Sadly, I never got to play with an HP Jornada 720 myself, but I did read about it in computer magazines, and it looked like something straight from a William Gibson novel. This is pretty much what I imagined a cyberdeck was. The Jornada 720 looked like a tiny laptop, running a RISC processor, with a very familiar Windows desktop. With nine hours of promised battery life, and a built-in 56K modem, this was a jet-setter system that was way out of the budget of a high-schooler, but I did spend time imagining how awesome it would be to whip out this little clamshell computer.

2 Auto PC by Clarion

Clippy for your car radio

These days we take our in-car entertainment computer systems for granted, but in 1998, when Clarion announced their AutoPC system, this was far-future tech. These Clarion radion head units would integrate audio, navigation, communication, and other computer stuff into one system. With the beating heart of Windows CE, it was a tantalizing glimpse of the future, but with a late 90s price tag of well over $1000, not many people would ever get to experience it.

It's a fascinating story, which Big Car covers wonderfully in this video.

1 Hitachi SH-G1000

Smart-ish phone

Referred to as "PDA/phone combination devices" by PC Magazine at the time, the Hitachi SH-G1000 is really one of the first proper smartphones, released all the way back in 2007. It's essentially a complete Pocket PC system with a cellular modem integrated into it. So, unlike my need to use the IR port to connect my old phone and Pocket PC, this $650 dollar behemoth put everything into a single device.

There's really not much missing from this phone that we have on modern smartphones. It has a camera, a touch screen, and, of course, it can run Windows CE apps. The essential elements of today's smartphones exist in this device, it's just all fairly crude by current standards. It can play videos and MP3s; perhaps it's really just the lack of GPS that's the only standout gap.

Farewell Windows CE, and thanks for all the memories

With the seemingly final death of Windows Mobile, I don't think it's likely Microsoft will do something quite like Windows CE again. The mobile hardware space is hotter than ever, but perhaps it's some form of Windows 11 for Arm that will carry the flag, or the current Windows IoT, which is meant for embedded systems. Still, in the heyday of Windows CE it felt like Windows was everywhere, and seemingly overnight it's Android and iOS filling all those gaps. Perhaps it was for the best, but I'll always be a little nostalgic for it.