Computex is the annual computer show and a testing ground for companies to showcase truly whacky builds. We've always been blown away by what we're able to gaze at on the floor and 2024 is no exception with plenty of jaw-dropping PC cases on show. After cruising around the booths, we're ready to highlight some exceptional PC cases to inspire your next project with different form factors catering to various designs and build plans.

Azza stole the show with plenty of glass

We're starting with Azza, a company responsible for some of the most sleek-looking PC cases and unique designs. Whether you're in the market for a standard ATX mid-tower chassis for a gaming PC or something slightly different, there's a good chance an Azza case at Computex would stand out from the crowd. One even resembled a large tower air conditioning unit with an oval cylindrical design and plenty of glass.

Not everyone enjoys an outlandish look with more RGB lighting than a local club, where the company's range of traditional cases comes into play. The Azza Guardian is not only stunning with a tasteful illuminated plastic front panel resembling that of the wooden radiator on the Fractal Design North. Speaking of which, you can even opt for a wooden front without any lighting. It's be easier to build a PC inside the standard layout and still enjoy solid performance.

The Azza Cube and Regis are instantly recognizable with their elevated cube design. Armed to the teeth with integrated RGB through diffused light bars and powerful fans, these cases are perfect for anyone looking for a unique build for an area where all sides can be showcased. It's not all for show either as the Cube has a dual chamber design enabling you to build a clean system that performs well with ample fan mounts and radiator support.

Thermaltake remains the king of liquid cooling

