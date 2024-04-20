When you finally buy a new PC, you probably think of selling your previous one to recoup some of your old investment. While that's a perfectly logical option, there are some cooler things you can do with your old PC instead of selling it or throwing it away. Repurposing an older PC into something useful can not only help you extract even more out of your machine but also save you money if you're already thinking of investing in a new DIY project.

Recycling or donating old PCs is always a great option if you don't have any use case for them. But with these ideas, you could look at your hunk of junk in a whole new light while enjoying the process and giving your trusty ol' machine a new lease of life.

7 Make your own NAS device

It's simpler than you think

You know you've daydreamed about having your own NAS system. Having a Network Attached Storage (NAS) device can help you access all of your data via a kind of personal cloud network. You can use it to free up space on your main computer, share files across devices on the same network, use it to run a Minecraft server, or run multiple virtual machines.

Setting up your own NAS system takes some time but it isn't hard. As long as you have a functioning old laptop or PC and some hard drives (ideally NAS-compatible models), you can get your NAS up and running in no time. Whether it's data backup that keeps you up at night or you find the convenience of a centralized data repository comforting, DIYing your old computer into a highly useful NAS device will reap huge rewards.

6 Turn it into a media server

For those with copious media collections

Admit it — you probably have terabytes of old and new movies and TV series gathering dust on one or more hard drives. Well, if you have an old PC or laptop at hand, you can turn it into an always-online hub for your entire media collection that you can access on your TV, phone, or anywhere else you prefer. Excellent software such as Plex and Kodi can turn your dormant movie stash into a streaming service of your own.

All it takes is installing a server-side tool on your old computer and a client-side tool on the streaming device of your choice, and you can watch all your favorite content anytime. It's one of the best uses of a PC you no longer need.

5 Install an old OS for retro gaming

Get your fix of classic games

I know I've been too lazy to run a virtual machine in Windows 11 or use DOSBOX just to be able to re-live games I used to play on Windows XP, Windows 7, or even Windows 98. If you're in the same boat, you can install one of those beloved operating systems on your old PC and run all your favorite titles from the 90s and 2000s.

Instead of messing around with emulators and virtual machines, you'll have a dedicated gaming PC that you can turn to during breaks or when you're too bored to play the latest battle royale or big-budget adventure game.

4 Transform it into a home security system

Home CCTV for free

One of the most useful things you can do with an old laptop is use its webcam along with a free tool to set up a home security system. You can choose to set up your laptop indoors or outdoors based on your preference, and free tools like Agent DVR will alert you by SMS, email, or call if it detects any unexpected movement.

While placing your laptop outside the house is risky, this DIY security system still does the job without costing you anything. You can access the laptop's camera feed from a browser on any of your devices.

3 Turn your old laptop into a tablet

For the hardcore DIY enthusiast

Turning your laptop into a tablet sounds crazy and unnecessary but to be fair, anything worth doing is hard (maybe). Provided your old laptop is still functional, you can take it apart using a tutorial at Instructables, a soldering iron, and some more tools to create your own tablet. Yay!

You'll probably need a lot of free time and patience for this one, but if you're okay with messing up the old laptop, this is a must-try if you love such complex DIY projects.

2 Share CPU resources for research

For the good of mankind

If you're unaware, there are large-scale projects associated with astronomy, medicine, physics, mathematics, and environmental science that can use your computer's resources to further research that could help humanity. You just need to sign up for one of these platforms, connect your idle laptop or PC, and let the magic happen.

Projects like BOINC and Science United located at the University of California are great examples of such crowd-sourced research. Supporting these projects, your old computer can contribute to making the world a better place for everyone.

1 Reuse components in your new PC

Not every old thing is unusable

Whether you have a desktop or laptop, there are ought to be some components you can remove and reuse in your new system. For instance, the main SSD in your old laptop can be repurposed as secondary storage for your new PC. You could also reuse your old desktop's RAM, SSD, HDD, or fans in your new build. Even if your old SSD is a 120GB or 240GB drive, you can use it for a dual-boot setup running Windows 11 and Linux.

If you take some time to assess your old computer's components, you'd probably discover stuff you can find use for. Once you've removed the parts you need, you can either recycle or donate your old PC to save the environment.

Reuse before replacing your old PC

It's hard to find uses for devices that are no longer in regular use. But if you have a knack for DIY projects or simply some patience for repurposing old stuff in novel ways, you have limitless choices when it comes to reusing old PCs. Besides the ideas listed above, you can also use your old computer to create a secondary firewall for your new PC, create a digital photo frame, get a wireless hotspot, create a testing rig, run a gaming server, or simply use it as a kitchen PC.