With all the unique features offered by different server operating systems, choosing an OS becomes a complicated decision when you want to build a home lab. For a no-nonsense setup, you could go with the community-favorite Proxmox for a casual setup. Or you can pick a Xen-powered production-tier OS like XCP-ng. For tinkerers with overkill servers, you might be tempted to give the demanding Harvester operating system a shot.

However, it’s just as easy to build a home lab with a Type-2 hypervisor like VirtualBox. While it might be rather restricted in the performance and functionality fronts, a server centered around VirtualBox is great for beginners who don’t want to deal with daunting bare-metal virtualization platforms. You aren’t limited in the projects department either, as here are four cool things you can do with your VirtualBox lab.

4 Master the art of self-hosting services

Docker? K8s? Yup, you can run 'em all!