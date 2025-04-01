You can have the fastest CPU in the world paired with the fastest GPU, but if your gaming PC doesn't have adequate cooling, you won't get the most performance out of your powerful and expensive hardware. Thermal throttling is a common issue PC builders face, considering how much power modern processors and graphics cards consume under load. Yet, many people still overlook the thermal aspect while building a gaming PC and often cheap out on components like CPU coolers, case fans, thermal paste, etc.

Even experienced PC builders make cooling mistakes; for instance, a minor oversight while configuring case fans can throttle the performance of your components. Fortunately, I've learned from some mistakes I made building multiple gaming PCs over the past decade. So, let's dive into some crucial factors people overlook while building a PC that affect cooling, negatively impacting its gaming performance.

4 Airflow configuration

You need positive air pressure inside your case

It's good to have a lot of fans installed in your case, but what's even more important is how you've configured them. Remember that you install fans to manage the airflow inside your case; therefore, you should ensure your fans are oriented correctly in the first place. I've seen many install fans without considering the airflow path, often creating negative air pressure inside the case and dead spots.

I highly recommend maintaining positive air pressure inside your PC case, which you can do by having more fans for intake than exhaust. You can install intake fans at the front and bottom of the case to bring in fresh air and leave the top and rear for exhaust fans. This ensures fresh air is pushed directly over crucial components like your graphics card and processor to maximize cooling efficiency. Positive air pressure also helps prevent dust from building up inside your case — if you have dust filters for all your intake fans — because your case tries to push out air instead of sucking it in.

3 Thermal paste quality and application

Premium thermal pastes will improve your CPU temperatures