We've already seen plenty of rumors and leaks about Windows 12, the next operating system release from Microsoft. From quashed rumors of Windows 12 being subscription-based to other unconfirmed tidbits, there's a lot to talk about. However, we do know that Windows 12 will have AI and machine learning features at the epicenter, starting with Copilot. In fact, Microsoft is so confident Copilot will be part of the best PCs in the future that it plans to bring the feature to one billion Windows 10 users as well. Despite all the hype, though, I'm not convinced that Copilot will revolutionize workflows in Windows 12.

1 Copilot isn't meant for power users

It's still quicker to use your PC without AI

If you're a power user pumped to use Copilot and other AI-based features on Windows 12, you might need to tame your expectations. By all accounts, it seems like Copilot will be much more useful for casual users than longtime Windows enthusiasts. That's because Copilot has a central purpose, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella referring to it as the "orchestrator" of app experiences similar to the Start menu.

"For example, I just go there and express my intent, and it either navigates me to an application or it brings the application to the Copilot. So it helps me learn, query, and create — and completely changes, I think, the user habits." Nadella said in a pre-recorded interview released as part of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit.

Do power users really need an AI chatbot to tell them what apps to open and what buttons to click? Is it helpful to have the chatbot suggest opening Paint to edit photos or PowerPoint to make a slideshow? I don't think so. For advanced computer users, no existing programs are quicker than the familiarity that has been learned over years or decades of using an operating system. As it currently stands, I haven't seen anything to suggest that Copilot will change that.

2 Copilot suggests rather than acts

Right now, it's not much different from Google or support documents

Perhaps the biggest problem with Copilot on Windows is that it isn't actionable. If you ask it to turn off Wi-Fi, it won't just alter your network connectivity on its own without any user input. Instead, as Nadella alluded to, it will present you with where to find the Wi-Fi settings in your system. It might open that specific page in the settings app or give you a shortcut to it with the Copilot chatbot, but it won't actually make those changes for you. I struggle to see how this is any better than a Google (or Bing) search.

Again, it all ties back to who Copilot is really designed for. I could see this kind of tool being useful for people who aren't experienced computer users. Maybe the only thing I'm excited about with Copilot is that it might save me and others from being free tech support for friends and family. As an experienced computer user, the things Copilot can help with are things I already know how to do. If I encounter something I don't know, I'd much rather find a support document, read a guide online, or even go onto Reddit instead of using AI.

3 AI still has serious accuracy issues

It won't replace good old-fashioned research

If Copilot isn't great for Windows power users, it's then relegated to being like many other AI chatbots, with a tad more specialization towards the Windows operating system. That means that it suffers from many of the same flaws with tools that use generative AI. Copilot for Windows can produce inaccurate or copyrighted information, and the problem is that it isn't so easy to tell when Copilot gets something wrong. Advanced chatbots can be tied into search engines, like Microsoft's Bing, and attempt to provide sources for their generative claims, but it still isn't a perfect solution.

Microsoft itself knows this, as it is extending what it calls a Microsoft Copilot Copyright Commitment to users of its generative AI tools. Under the program, Microsoft will defend users who face copyright claims from Copilot-generated content. It isn't as easy to gauge how often Copilot is just plain wrong, but by now, we've all probably seen AI bots mess up simple math or common sense knowledge. The only real way to check if AI is correct is to do other research yourself, and at that point, it probably would have made more sense to find answers the old-fashioned way in the first place.

There's still time for Copilot to prove me wrong

To be clear, many of my issues with Copilot are related to current use cases for it and are based on preview builds. There is still plenty of time for Microsoft to make Copilot more powerful, and we have no way of knowing whether Microsoft is hiding a supercharged version of Copilot for release in Windows 12. But for now, it looks like Copilot for Windows is mostly just an AI chatbot that lives as part of your operating system.

Don't get me wrong, there are definitely ways a tool like this can be helpful, but it's not impressive enough to make me believe it will revolutionize my computing experience on Windows 12. Here's to hoping Microsoft proves me wrong with the final release.