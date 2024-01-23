The standard Windows keyboard layout hasn't changed much in the past few decades, but Microsoft recently made a fascinating move and introduced a dedicated Copilot key for Windows 11 laptops being released in 2024. Those who don't like the trend of pushing AI into every part of the Windows ecosystem should be relieved to know that the design choice is not being forced on OEMs at this moment. However, Copilot enthusiasts across the world are already cheerful about invoking one of the best AI chatbots straight from the keyboard.

We still don't know whether the Redmond company will bring the Copilot button into standalone keyboard territory, but you can get the same experience right now. There's a good chance you don't use every key on your keyboard, which means you can reuse one of those keys to summon Copilot — just like the dedicated key does. Of course, the option you choose comes down to your comfort level in dealing with third-party tools as well as with the inner layers of Windows. But at least you don't have to opt for a new laptop just for the sake of a button. Key remapping to the rescue!

How can remapping a key get you the Copilot experience?

There is no doubt that Microsoft wants Copilot to be the new Cortana, which could be the reason they revised the keyboard shortcut that used to open Cortana in listening mode. Yes, we are referring to the age-old Windows logo key + C keyboard shortcut, and now you can use it to start Copilot.

The rest is pretty much trivial. If you think the Caps Lock key would work better as the Copilot summoner, or wish you could open the chatbot with one of those weird buttons on your keyboard that aren't otherwise very useful, there are several ways to remap those commands.

Method 1: Remap a key with PowerToys

Microsoft PowerToys is a fantastic set of tools for Windows users to get the most out of their PCs. Meant to augment the regular Windows experience, it even comes with a handy button remapper, which can be really useful in our case.

To launch Copilot using your preferred key, follow these steps:

Open the Settings window of PowerToys, and then click Keyboard Manager in the left pane. Select the Remap a key option in the right pane, and then click the + Add key remapping button on the next screen to remap the Copilot shortcut to your desired key. Click the Select button under the key remapping entry you just created, and then set the desired key and map it to Windows logo key + C. So, instead of hitting the key combination to launch Copilot, you can assign that shortcut to the Windows key itself (or to one of the other seldom-used keys, such as the right Alt key).

That's all there is to it. Whether you're a casual user looking to remap some other keyboard shortcuts or an advanced user who wants to tweak system components, PowerToys can be pretty useful. However, you might not want to rely on a whole suite of apps running as a middleman just for the sake of key remapping.

Method 2: Remap a key via scripting language

If you're a power user who prefers to take matters into your own hands, you can use a keystroke scripting language such as AutoHotkey. Granted, it's a bit more difficult to use than PowerToys, but you can't ignore how swift and lean this approach is.

Here's how to use AutoHotkey to summon Copilot using your desired key:

Install AutoHotkey, and then initiate a blank script by right-clicking anywhere in Windows Explorer and choosing New > AutoHotkey Script. Right-click on the resulting file and open it in Notepad or your preferred text editor. Create a basic remapping rule by adding a line like this: Home::#c This remaps the Home button as the Copilot key. To learn more about button naming styles, take a look at the AutoHotkey remapping documentation. Save the file and double-click on it. This launches the AutoHotkey executable in the system tray; it will run in the background, interpreting your remapping rule for you. Just quit the program at any time to set your keys back to their default actions. (Optional) You can also compile the script using Ahk2Exe and add the resulting executable file to your Windows startup folder ( shell:startup ). This file will then run automatically every time you turn on your PC without even installing AutoHotkey.

Method 3: Remap a key using your keyboard's software

Don't want to dive into either of these methods? Well, chances are your favorite keyboard comes with advanced companion software, like Logitech's G HUB, Corsair's iCUE, or Razer's Synapse. If so, you may already have some key-remapping features on your system.

Close

Be aware that each of these programs has its own ways of implementing things, and we can't cover all of them here. In a nutshell, install the OEM companion tool, select your keyboard, and look for the option to define new hotkeys, macros, or actions. All you need to do is remap the Windows logo key + C shortcut to your desired key. Consult the support page and device forums for your specific hardware to find tutorials on this.

Method 4: Remap a key by modifying the Windows registry

In case none of the above options suit your needs, you can force Windows itself to interpret custom keystrokes. This technique is very reliable, since it involves no third-party dependency, but you do need to dip your toes into registry editing.

Because key remapping via the Windows registry can't be used for key-combination shortcuts, you can't directly assign the Windows logo key + C functionality to another key by this method. However, Microsoft is expected to repurpose the menu key (application key) for Copilot, and therefore the scan code for the same should work — at least in theory — after the company finalizes the design.

Fortunately, there's SharpKeys: a no-nonsense open-source program that acts as a GUI front-end for all your registry-related key remapping tasks. Let’s take a look at how to rebind your preferred key for Copilot through SharpKeys:

Download SharpKeys from the Microsoft Store or the project's GitHub repository and start it up. To remap a key, click the Add button and choose your keys from the two columns. The left column denotes the key you'll press (the Caps Lock key, for example) and the right column denotes the action that key will take (acting as the Copilot shortcut).

If you have trouble locating the keys in the list, you can also press the Type Key button and then press a key on your keyboard. When you're done, click OK. Next, click the Write to Registry button to commit the changes. Close the program and reboot your PC.

After restarting, your desired key should have adopted its new Copilot role. You can even uninstall SharpKeys when you're done.

Closing thoughts

It's increasingly clear that Copilot is here to stay, and its role is getting more powerful day by day. As influential as Microsoft has been in the operating systems market, there are certainly ways it can improve AI integration. Some might consider a dedicated Copilot button a gimmick, but it undoubtedly signals a new era that Microsoft's competitors have yet to capitalize on. Hopefully, other companies will add similar AI-oriented hardware features to their products in the near future.