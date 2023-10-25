Key Takeaways Qualcomm's Snapdragon AI event featured the official announcement of the Snapdragon X Elite chipset for PCs, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussing the potential of "next-gen AI PCs" with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Nadella stated that the Copilot feature in Windows PCs is like the Start button, acting as an orchestrator for all app experiences and helping users learn, query, and create. However, the current implementation is basic and lacks the ability to find all Windows system settings.

The combination of the Snapdragon X Elite chipset and Intel's Meteor Lake processors, both equipped with dedicated NPUs for AI workloads, could enable Microsoft to introduce more AI-heavy features to Windows and potentially replace the Start button. These advancements are expected to be seen in action next year alongside the rumored launch of Windows 12.

As things stand right now, Copilot on Windows is nowhere near matching the Start experience on Windows, and our editor João Carrasqueira explained what Microsoft needs to do to make Copilot a useful feature on Windows PCs. However, Nadella's latest statement regarding Copilot underscores what the company wants to do with the Copilot feature in Windows PCs.

"The Copilot is like the Start button," Nadella said in the Snapdragon Summit keynote. "It becomes the orchestrator of all your app experiences. So for example, I just go there and express my intent and it either navigates me to an application or it brings the application to the Copilot, so it helps me learn, query, and create, and completely changes, I think, the user habits."

While the Copilot does help Windows users with everything that Nadella stated, the implementation is pretty basic. For example, Copilot can't find all the Windows system settings, for which users still depend on the search functionality in the Start menu. However, the combination of the Central Processing Unit (CPU) and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in Snapdragon X Elite could give Microsoft the necessary breathing space to introduce more AI-heavy features to Windows and improve the Copilot experience, so much so that it can eventually replace the Start button.

Besides the Snapdragon X Elite, Intel's Meteor Lake processors will offer a dedicated NPU for handling AI workloads. So, whatever AI enhancements Microsoft adds will likely be available for PCs with Meteor Lake chips. We'll see the Snapdragon X Elite and Meteor Lake processors in action next year, which is also when Microsoft is expected to launch the next generation of Windows, rumored to be called Windows 12.