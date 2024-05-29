Key Takeaways Microsoft introduces Copilot on Telegram with limited features.

If you've used a Microsoft product recently, you've likely seen a new Copilot button appear somewhere within it. Ever since the start of 2024, Microsoft has been going full bore with adding Copilot functionality into as many of its apps as possible. For a while, it seemed that Microsoft had run out of apps to add Copilot to; however, the company has proved us wrong by adding its AI bot to third-party messenger apps. And while Microsoft plans to add its AI assistant to a range of different messaging apps, Telegram is the first one to offer a Copilot bot that you can talk to.

Microsoft Copilot arrives on Telegram

As spotted by Windows Latest, a new Copilot bot has appeared on Telegram. You can find it if you look for @CopilotOfficialBot on the app, and it works somewhat similar to the version you can find on the web or Windows. It comes with a few built-in commands, such as /idea for more information on what to ask it and /restart to reset the conversation. As you might imagine, it can't generate images, and it comes with a limit of 30 messages a day, but it's still a cool way to get Copilot on your messaging apps.

It's important to note that you shouldn't try to use the app if you're in the EU. As Windows Latest discovered, using the bot will prompt it to ask for your phone number, which Microsoft states it won't store. If it detects an EU number, it will block you.

Windows Latest also states that Microsoft is likely not done with adding Copilot to messaging apps. It claims that WhatsApp is also in the Redmond giant's sights, but there has been no proof that Microsoft has developed a Copilot bot for the app just yet. Despite this, its appearance on Telegram shows that Microsoft is planning to introduce its AI assistant to as many apps as possible, including third-party ones. Which app will Microsoft focus on next? We'll have to wait and see.