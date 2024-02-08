Key Takeaways Microsoft adds Copilot support to Notepad in Windows 11, allowing users to get AI assistance in understanding text.

The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 gains annotation capabilities, making it easier for users to highlight and indicate specific parts of an image.

These updates are exclusive to Windows 11, emphasizing the need for users to upgrade from Windows 10 before its end-of-support date.

With Copilot appearing in all of Microsoft's apps, it was only a matter of time before the AI assistant debuted within Windows' classic word-processing software, Notepad. Sure enough, the latest update to Windows 11's Insider branch has done just that and added Copilot functionality into the bare-bones app. Not only that, but the update brings along some welcome changes to the Windows Snipping Tool.

Microsoft Notepad gets Copilot support

Microsoft announced the patch on the Windows Insider blog. At the time of writing, this update is only available on the special Windows 11 Insider branch, where people can test out new features before they're released. As such, you'll have to wait a little longer for this update to land on everybody's computers.

With this update, users can right-click on text within a Notepad document and click a new button called "Explain with Copilot." This will send the text to Windows' AI assistant, which will sum up everything given to it. Microsoft claims this will be handy in understanding both system log files and segments of code.

Notepad isn't the only app getting a shiny new update. The Snipping Tool is gaining the ability to annotate screenshots after you've taken them. This includes adding arrows, boxes, and circles, plus color options for each. This makes it easy for users to highlight or indicate a specific part of an image.

These updates appear to be exclusive to Windows 11, meaning that Windows 10 users won't get them. However, given how Windows 10's end-of-support date is rapidly approaching, now would be a great time to grab a new PC so you aren't left behind.