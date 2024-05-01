Key Takeaways Microsoft confirms Copilot arriving on OneDrive soon, boosting productivity by scanning files for data to answer queries.

Automatic file summary feature for sharing introduced for subscribers, more coming by Summer 2024.

OneDrive updates also include faster file previews, new file creation using templates, and improved offline capabilities.

A little while ago, we saw hints that Microsoft may be working on OneDrive integration within Windows 11. This service would have access to your files and scan them for information that you can ask it about later. Now, Microsoft has made an official announcement of the implementation on its blog, revealing that you'll see Copilot pop up within OneDrive this coming Summer.

Microsoft confirms that Copilot will arrive on OneDrive in the Summer

In a blog post on the Microsoft Tech Community titled "Unveiling the Newest OneDrive Capabilities," the tech giant goes into detail on all of its plans for the cloud-storage service. First up is the announcement that Copilot is coming to OneDrive, which promises to help boost your productivity. It does this by scanning the contents of your files, and then using the data to answer any queries you have. The example animation Microsoft showed had someone exploring a document about sales without ever opening the file.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft also announced a feature that automatically creates a summary for a file you select, giving people a brief introduction of its contents to whoever you share it with. This specific feature is ready for people with a Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license right now, while the rest of them will arrive in Summer 2024.

Microsoft announces more features for OneDrive

While the Copilot feature was the main attraction, Microsoft has a lot more features lines up for OneDrive. For example, if you preview a file, you should notice that it loads twice as fast as before. Also, this update lets you create a new file using a pre-set template and goes more in-depth about OneDrive's offline capabilities that launched a few days ago. As such, if you're a OneDrive power user, you owe yourself some time to check out everything Microsoft added.